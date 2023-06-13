US Open holes-in-one: A history of aces in the national championship

In the history of the US Open, there have been 47 known holes-in-one dating back to the first US Open in 1895.
With the tournament changing host venues every year, the number of holes-in-one is a reflection of certain holes at certain host venues likely to concede an ace.
For example, Oak Hill Country Club's sixth hole on the East Course gave up four aces on the same day in the second round in 1989, a US Open record that's not likely to fall anytime soon.
However, Pebble Beach Golf Links has been home to the most holes-in-one in US Open history. It has seen eight US Open holes-in-one, spread between the fifth, seventh and 12th holes. There hasn't been a US Open ace on the 17th hole.
Baltusrol in New Jersey, host to seven US Opens, has given up six aces.
Despite all of these records, we actually don't know the full number of aces in US Open history.
Holes-in-one at the US Open
- 1907: Jack Hobens, Philadelphia Cricket Club (St. Martin’s Course), Round 2, 10th hole, 147 yards
- 1922: Eddie Towns, Skokie Country Club
- 1931: Leo Diegel, Inverness Club, Round 2, 13th hole, 146 yards
- 1936: Zell Eaton, Baltusrol CC (Upper Course)
- 1954: Dick Chapman, Baltusrol CC (Lower Course)
- 1954: Johnny Weitzel, Baltusrol CC (Lower Course)
- 1956: Billy Kuntz, Oak Hill CC (East Course), 11th hole, 142 yards
- 1972: Jerry McGee, Pebble Beach GL, Round 3, 5th hole, 180 yards
- 1972: Bobby Mitchell, Pebble Beach GL, Round 4, 5th hole, 180 yards
- 1975: Pat Fitzsimmons, Medinah CC (No. 3), Round 1, 2nd hole, 187 yards
- 1978: Bobby Wadkins, Cherry Hills CC, Round 1, 15th hole, 208 yards
- 1978: Tom Weiskopf, Cherry Hills CC
- 1979: Gary Player, Inverness Club, Round 3, 3rd hole, 185 yards
- 1980: Tom Watson, Baltusrol CC (Lower Course), Round 1, 4th hole, 194 yards
- 1982: Johnny Miller, Pebble Beach GL, Round 2, 12th hole, 205 yards
- 1982: Bill Brodell, Pebble Beach GL, Round 2, 5th hole, 180 yards
- 1982: Tom Weiskopf, Pebble Beach GL, Round 4, 7th hole, 120 yards
- 1983: Scott Simpson, Oakmont CC, Round 1, 16th hole, 228 yards
- 1984: Mark McCumber, Winged Foot GC (West Course), Round 1, 10th hole, 190 yards
- 1985: Ben Crenshaw, Oakland Hills CC (South Course), Round 2, 9th hole, 217 yards
- 1989: Doug Weaver, Oak Hill CC (East Course), Round 2, 6th hole, 159 yards
- 1989: Mark Wiebe, Oak Hill CC (East Course), Round 2, 6th hole, 159 yards
- 1989: Jerry Pate, Oak Hill CC (East Course), Round 2, 6th hole, 159 yards
- 1989: Nick Price, Oak Hill CC (East Course), Round 2, 6th hole, 159 yards
- 1990: Jay Don Blake, Medinah CC (No. 3), Round 1, 8th hole, 190 yards
- 1991: John Inman, Hazeltine National GC, Round 1, 4th hole, 194 yards
- 1991: Fuzzy Zoeller, Hazeltine National GC, Round 2, 4th hole, 194 yards
- 1993: Mike Hulbert, Baltusrol CC (Lower Course), Round 1, 12th hole, 206 yards
- 1993: Sandy Lyle, Baltusrol CC (Lower Course), Round 4, 12th hole, 206 yards
- 1995: Gary Hallberg, Shinnecock Hills GC, Round 3, 7th hole, 182 yards
- 1998: Chris Perry, The Olympic Club, Round 3, 13th hole, 196 yards
- 2000: Todd Fischer, Pebble Beach GL, Round 2, 7th hole, 108 yards
- 2001: Phil Mickelson, Southern Hills CC, Round 2, 6th hole, 174 yards
- 2001: Olin Browne, Southern Hills CC, Round 4, 11th hole, 165 yards
- 2002: Shigeki Maruyama, Bethpage Black, Round 2, 14th hole, 161 yards
- 2002: Andy Miller, Bethpage Black, Round 4, 3rd hole, 205 yards
- 2002: Scott Hoch, Bethpage Black, Round 4, 17th hole, 207 yards
- 2004: Spencer Levin, Shinnecock Hills GC, Round 1, 17th hole, 179 yards
- 2005: Peter Jacobsen, Pinehurst No. 2, Round 3, 9th hole, 175 yards
- 2006: Peter Hedblom, Winged Foot GC (West Course), Round 3, 3rd hole, 238 yards
- 2010: Thongchai Jaidee, Pebble Beach GL, Round 3, 5th hole, 181 yards
- 2012: John Peterson, The Olympic Club, Round 3, 13th hole, 199 yards
- 2013: Shawn Stefani, Merion GC (East Course), Round 4, 17th hole, 229 yards
- 2014: Zach Johnson, Pinehurst No. 2, Round 4, 9th hole, 191 yards
- 2019: Rory Sabbatini, Pebble Beach GL, Round 1, 12th hole, 202 yards
- 2020: Patrick Reed, Winged Foot GC (West Course), Round 1, 7th hole, 165 yards
- 2020: Will Zalatoris, Winged Foot GC (West Course), Round 1, 7th hole, 165 yards