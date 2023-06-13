2023 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
U.S. Open

06/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2023 US Open purse is set for at least $17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,150,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the US Open prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the third men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the third major of the season on the 2021-2023 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the USGA.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut.

The 2022 US Open purse was increased by $5 million for this year's championship, competing with the other majors for the highest purse in major championship golf. The purse for this year has not been announced.

The event is played this year at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

This is the 35th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2021-2023 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year US Open exemption, as well berths into the next five years of the other three majors, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,150,000
2 $1,890,000
3 $1,225,374
4 $859,032
5 $715,491
6 $634,415
7 $571,950
8 $512,249
9 $463,604
10 $425,830
11 $388,609
12 $359,311
13 $334,805
14 $309,008
15 $286,896
16 $268,470
17 $253,729
18 $238,988
19 $224,247
20 $209,506
21 $196,792
22 $184,078
23 $171,732
24 $160,308
25 $150,358
26 $141,882
27 $135,432
28 $129,720
29 $124,192
30 $118,665
31 $113,137
32 $107,609
33 $102,081
34 $97,106
35 $93,052
36 $88,998
37 $85,129
38 $81,444
39 $77,758
40 $74,073
41 $70,388
42 $66,703
43 $63,017
44 $59,332
45 $55,647
46 $52,330
47 $49,013
48 $45,881
49 $44,038
50 $42,196
51 $41,090
52 $40,169
53 $39,432
54 $39,063
55 $38,695
56 $38,326
57 $37,958
58 $37,589
59 $37,221
60 $36,852

