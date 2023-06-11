Who is CT Pan? Bio for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open contender

CT Pan is a contender in the final round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, the PGA Tour's only event in Canada currently on the schedule. While Rory McIlroy looks for an unprecedentd three-peat in the tournament, Pan could secure his second PGA Tour win.

Pan is 31 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Pan, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Pan was born in Miaoli, Taiwan. He played his college golf at the University of Washington.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Pan is hitting his prime

CT Pan has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2015 after college. He got to the PGA Tour, in part, thanks to success coming right out of college.

Pan has won once on the PGA Tour, with a big comeback to win the 2019 RBC Heritage.

Entering this week, Pan was 144th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 191st in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Pan is married to his wife, Yingchun Lin. He lives in Bellevue, Washington.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Pan would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open payout, he would win $1.62 million to top it all off.