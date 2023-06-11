2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Dale Whitnell, who earned the DP World Tour win at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Stockholm, Sweden.

Whitnell won the tournament, earning his first-ever DP World Tour title, with a three-shot victory on 9-under 283 over American Sean Crocker on 21-under 267.

Yannik Paul and Anne van Dam finished joint third in this event, which is a concurrent tournament with male and female pros competing on the same course in the same event, albeit from different tees.

Whitnell won the €315,454.72 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Whitnell earned 12.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 74 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Whitnell earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Open.

2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details