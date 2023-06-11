2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/11/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Dale Whitnell
The 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Dale Whitnell, who earned the DP World Tour win at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Stockholm, Sweden.

Whitnell won the tournament, earning his first-ever DP World Tour title, with a three-shot victory on 9-under 283 over American Sean Crocker on 21-under 267.

Yannik Paul and Anne van Dam finished joint third in this event, which is a concurrent tournament with male and female pros competing on the same course in the same event, albeit from different tees.

Whitnell won the €315,454.72 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Whitnell earned 12.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 74 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Whitnell earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Open.

2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dale Whitnell -21 66 61 70 70 267 €315,454.72
2 Sean Crocker -18 74 67 64 65 270 €204,117.76
T3 Yannik Paul -15 65 68 68 72 273 €104,842.30
T3 Anne Van Dam -15 72 69 63 69 273 €104,842.30
T5 Gabriella Cowley -14 69 72 64 69 274 €61,420.89
T5 Søren Kjeldsen -14 67 70 69 68 274 €61,420.89
T5 Richie Ramsay -14 68 66 69 71 274 €61,420.89
T5 Paul Waring -14 69 69 68 68 274 €61,420.89
T9 Alexander Björk -13 70 69 68 68 275 €39,339.06
T9 Matthew Jordan -13 71 68 66 70 275 €39,339.06
11 Hugo Townsend (a) -12 71 70 71 64 276 €0
T12 Louis De Jager -11 66 76 65 70 277 €27,751.77
T12 Daniel Gavins -11 74 69 67 67 277 €27,751.77
T12 Angel Hidalgo -11 67 71 68 71 277 €27,751.77
T12 Frederic Lacroix -11 66 72 68 71 277 €27,751.77
T12 David Law -11 72 71 66 68 277 €27,751.77
T12 Alex Noren -11 74 68 68 67 277 €27,751.77
T12 Eddie Pepperell -11 72 69 71 65 277 €27,751.77
T12 Madelene Sagstrom -11 72 69 64 72 277 €27,751.77
T12 Matthew Southgate -11 70 70 71 66 277 €27,751.77
T21 John Catlin -10 70 66 72 70 278 €21,005.57
T21 Julien Guerrier -10 69 70 70 69 278 €21,005.57
T21 Niklas Nørgaard -10 65 73 70 70 278 €21,005.57
T21 Darius Van Driel -10 73 67 68 70 278 €21,005.57
T21 Justin Walters -10 67 70 71 70 278 €21,005.57
26 Marc Warren -9 70 71 72 66 279 €19,298.41
T27 Kristoffer Broberg -8 69 74 66 71 280 €17,628.35
T27 Ryo Hisatsune -8 74 70 63 73 280 €17,628.35
T27 Jazz Janewattananond -8 71 67 70 72 280 €17,628.35
T27 Antoine Rozner -8 69 70 70 71 280 €17,628.35
T27 Sebastian Söderberg -8 71 72 65 72 280 €17,628.35
T32 John Axelsen -7 71 69 72 69 281 €14,314.75
T32 Matthew Baldwin -7 70 69 76 66 281 €14,314.75
T32 Simon Forsström -7 72 71 68 70 281 €14,314.75
T32 Masahiro Kawamura -7 70 70 69 72 281 €14,314.75
T32 Ingrid Lindblad (a) -7 73 69 69 70 281 €0
T32 Hurly Long -7 70 73 69 69 281 €14,314.75
T32 Richard Mansell -7 70 74 73 64 281 €14,314.75
T32 Tapio Pulkkanen -7 68 70 70 73 281 €14,314.75
40 Jason Scrivener -6 70 74 70 68 282 €12,432.63
T41 Elin Arvidsson -5 68 72 68 75 283 €11,690.38
T41 Linn Grant -5 72 69 70 72 283 €11,690.38
T41 Marcus Kinhult -5 70 74 71 68 283 €11,690.38
T44 Rafa Cabrera Bello -4 72 71 72 69 284 €9,649.20
T44 Alice Hewson -4 72 67 72 73 284 €9,649.20
T44 Nuria Iturrioz -4 68 72 72 72 284 €9,649.20
T44 Alexander Knappe -4 68 75 70 71 284 €9,649.20
T44 Alexander Levy -4 72 72 70 70 284 €9,649.20
T44 Joost Luiten -4 76 66 74 68 284 €9,649.20
T44 Renato Paratore -4 69 70 73 72 284 €9,649.20
T44 Johannes Veerman -4 71 72 68 73 284 €9,649.20
T52 Carmen Alonso -3 69 74 73 69 285 €7,422.46
T52 Andy Sullivan -3 71 71 74 69 285 €7,422.46
T52 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -3 67 75 69 74 285 €7,422.46
T52 Liz Young -3 73 68 76 68 285 €7,422.46
T56 Trichat Cheenglab -2 66 76 69 75 286 €6,401.88
T56 Gavin Green -2 68 74 68 76 286 €6,401.88
58 Shubhankar Sharma -1 75 68 71 73 287 €6,123.53
T59 Oliver Bekker E 74 69 73 72 288 €5,752.41
T59 Emma Grechi E 69 70 73 76 288 €5,752.41
T59 Tobias Jonsson (a) E 70 70 72 76 288 €0
T59 James Morrison E 69 72 78 69 288 €5,752.41
T63 Klara Davidson Spilkova 1 71 70 75 73 289 €5,195.72
T63 Nacho Elvira 1 71 72 75 71 289 €5,195.72
T63 Ana Pelaez Trivino 1 70 72 77 70 289 €5,195.72
66 Julien Brun 2 72 71 76 71 290 €4,824.60
T67 Johanna Gustavsson 3 73 70 72 76 291 €4,546.26
T67 Agathe Sauzon 3 70 73 76 72 291 €4,546.26
69 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 4 70 74 72 76 292 €4,267.92
70 Nicole Garcia 5 71 72 73 77 293 €4,082.36
71 Annabel Dimmock 6 73 71 75 75 294 €3,896.79
72 Lydia Hall 20 70 74 77 87 308 €3,711.23

