LPGA Tour

2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/11/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Atthaya Thitikul
The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Seaview's Bay Course in Galloway, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of ShopRite LPGA Classic prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $161,615. ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,406.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim, Ashleigh Buhai and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 73 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, although this week is different. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $161,615
3 $117,240
4 $90,694
5 $72,999
6 $59,726
7 $49,993
8 $43,800
9 $39,375
10 $35,836
11 $33,180
12 $30,968
13 $29,022
14 $27,253
15 $25,659
16 $24,244
17 $23,006
18 $21,944
19 $21,059
20 $20,351
21 $19,644
22 $18,935
23 $18,228
24 $17,520
25 $16,901
26 $16,282
27 $15,661
28 $15,042
29 $14,423
30 $13,892
31 $13,361
32 $12,830
33 $12,299
34 $11,768
35 $11,326
36 $10,883
37 $10,442
38 $9,999
39 $9,555
40 $9,202
41 $8,849
42 $8,495
43 $8,140
44 $7,786
45 $7,521
46 $7,255
47 $6,990
48 $6,724
49 $6,459
50 $6,193
51 $6,017
52 $5,840
53 $5,662
54 $5,486
55 $5,309
56 $5,131
57 $4,955
58 $4,778
59 $4,602
60 $4,424
61 $4,336
62 $4,247
63 $4,159
64 $4,071
65 $3,981
66 $3,893
67 $3,805
68 $3,716
69 $3,628
70 $3,540
71 $3,496
72 $3,450
73 $3,406

