2023 American Family Insurance Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 American Family Insurance Championship purse is set for $2.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $360,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The American Family Insurance Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Stephen Ames and Steve Alker, among the other greats competing this week.

It's the 13th event of the season, with 78 players taking on the Wisconsin host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.

The American Family Insurance Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

