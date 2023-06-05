2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,620,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and more of the world's best players. McIlroy is the two-time defending champion.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money in this national open.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This is the 34th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 37 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,620,000
2 $981,000
3 $621,000
4 $441,000
5 $369,000
6 $326,250
7 $303,750
8 $281,250
9 $263,250
10 $245,250
11 $227,250
12 $209,250
13 $191,250
14 $173,250
15 $164,250
16 $155,250
17 $146,250
18 $137,250
19 $128,250
20 $119,250
21 $110,250
22 $101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.