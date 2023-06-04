Who is Denny McCarthy? Bio for the 2023 Memorial Tournament contender

Denny McCarthy is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour's event at Muirfield Village Golf Club. While Scottie Scheffler seeks another huge PGA Tour win, Denny McCarthy could have a huge breakthrough.

McCarthy is 30 years old, and he is in the field at Jack Nicklaus' tournament because he has status on the PGA Tour after finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points last season.

For McCarthy, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

McCarthy was born in Rockville, Maryland. He played college golf at the University of Virginia before making his way into the world of professional golf. He still plays out of his hometown on occasion but lives in Florida.

McCarthy is hitting his prime

Denny McCarthy has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2015. He represented the United States on the Walker Cup team.

McCarthy has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has been on the PGA Tour since 2018 and has been hanging onto status. He has continued to trend in the right direction.

Entering this week, McCarthy was ranked 47th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 55th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour this season.

In his personal life, McCarthy is not married.

What a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge means

With a win today, McCarthy would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the 2024 Masters and 2024 PGA Championship. And, according to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.