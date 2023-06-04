2023 US Open final qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of sectional qualifying sites and dates for the 2023 US Open, and eventually will announce the number of spots in the US Open field available at each site.

First, there's been a name change. The USGA is now referring to sectional qualifying as final qualifying, largely a nod to the increasing number of international qualifiers.

A total of 13 sectional qualifiers will be conducted on May 16, May 22 and June 7, with one international qualifier held on May 16 (England), one on May 22 (Japan) and one on the June 7 (Canada). These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2023 US Open. The 2023 US Open dates are June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

All told, final qualifying will offer a to-be-determined number of slots that will be set after the Memorial Tournament. The number of slots available largely relies on how many spots are reserved and not already determined based on existing exemptions, potential invitations or a slot reserved for a player who could obtain another exemption not already accomplished.

From each site, two alternates are also determined, and those alternates are then put into an undisclosed order to determine the alternate list for the event.

Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

US Open qualifying requirements

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 21 deadline.

2023 US Open sectional qualifying sites