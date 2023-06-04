2023 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2023 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Fernández Valdés, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Valdés won in a playoff over American Trent Phillips with a birdie 3 on the first hole of sudden death, taking the tournament after both players finished the 72-hole regulation event at 13-under 267.

John Augenstein and recent winner Grayson Murray finished joint third, a shot out of the playoff.

Valdés won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Valdés earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

2023 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Jorge Fernández Valdés -13 66 64 69 68 267 $180,000
2 Trent Phillips -13 64 69 68 66 267 $90,000
T3 John Augenstein -12 67 67 68 66 268 $52,500
T3 Grayson Murray -12 66 65 66 71 268 $52,500
5 Kyle Westmoreland -11 63 66 69 71 269 $38,000
T6 Tom Whitney -10 65 68 68 69 270 $33,250
T6 Frankie Capan III -10 64 71 68 67 270 $33,250
T8 Shad Tuten -9 66 68 68 69 271 $27,500
T8 Matt McCarty -9 63 68 71 69 271 $27,500
T8 Jacob Bridgeman -9 64 69 70 68 271 $27,500
T11 Jimmy Stanger -8 69 69 66 68 272 $21,288
T11 Scott Gutschewski -8 69 69 66 68 272 $21,288
T11 Thomas Walsh -8 67 72 65 68 272 $21,288
T11 Brad Hopfinger -8 66 68 66 72 272 $21,288
T15 Scott Brown -7 70 67 70 66 273 $17,000
T15 A.J. Crouch -7 70 69 66 68 273 $17,000
T15 Michael Johnson -7 66 73 65 69 273 $17,000
T18 Joshua Creel -6 65 68 70 71 274 $13,100
T18 Josh Teater -6 64 67 72 71 274 $13,100
T18 Tim Widing -6 73 63 70 68 274 $13,100
T18 Taylor Dickson -6 71 65 70 68 274 $13,100
T18 Ben Kohles -6 72 67 68 67 274 $13,100
T23 Jeremy Paul -5 66 67 69 73 275 $9,458
T23 Isaiah Salinda -5 66 71 70 68 275 $9,458
T23 Spencer Ralston -5 69 70 69 67 275 $9,458
T23 Mac Meissner -5 70 66 69 70 275 $9,458
T27 Dan McCarthy -4 68 66 74 68 276 $7,179
T27 Alistair Docherty -4 69 67 69 71 276 $7,179
T27 Steven Fisk -4 69 65 73 69 276 $7,179
T27 Chandler Phillips -4 68 68 71 69 276 $7,179
T27 Spencer Cross -4 68 67 71 70 276 $7,179
T27 Nicholas Lindheim -4 67 72 66 71 276 $7,179
T27 Jake Knapp -4 70 65 76 65 276 $7,179
T34 Mason Andersen -3 71 64 73 69 277 $6,050
T34 Ryan Blaum -3 70 66 70 71 277 $6,050
T34 Davis Chatfield -3 65 69 72 71 277 $6,050
T37 Wil Bateman -2 69 69 70 70 278 $5,083
T37 Scott Harrington -2 66 71 69 72 278 $5,083
T37 Tommy Gainey -2 70 68 70 70 278 $5,083
T37 Willie Mack III -2 68 71 70 69 278 $5,083
T37 Patrick Fishburn -2 68 69 69 72 278 $5,083
T37 Cooper Musselman -2 72 67 69 70 278 $5,083
T37 Abel Gallegos -2 70 67 72 69 278 $5,083
T37 Daniel Miernicki -2 65 73 69 71 278 $5,083
T37 Patrick Newcomb -2 69 67 72 70 278 $5,083
T46 Camilo Villegas -1 71 68 68 72 279 $4,500
T46 Rob Oppenheim -1 72 65 73 69 279 $4,500
T46 Paul Peterson -1 69 68 70 72 279 $4,500
T49 Wilson Furr E 70 69 68 73 280 $4,350
T49 David Kocher E 70 69 69 72 280 $4,350
T49 Brady Calkins E 68 71 66 75 280 $4,350
T52 Sam Saunders 1 72 66 72 71 281 $4,230
T52 Pontus Nyholm 1 71 68 71 71 281 $4,230
T52 RJ Manke 1 70 69 71 71 281 $4,230
T52 Jared Sawada 1 68 70 73 70 281 $4,230
T56 Curtis Luck 2 68 67 74 73 282 $4,160
T56 Carter Jenkins 2 70 69 72 71 282 $4,160
T56 Chase Seiffert 2 67 70 72 73 282 $4,160
59 Jack Maguire 3 70 69 76 68 283 $4,120
60 Nelson Ledesma 4 70 66 72 76 284 $4,100
61 Kris Ventura 5 71 68 73 73 285 $4,080
62 Joel Thelen 6 69 69 73 75 286 $4,060
T63 Kevin Roy 7 71 68 70 78 287 $4,030
T63 Jared Wolfe 7 71 67 76 73 287 $4,030
65 Peter Knade 8 66 70 76 76 288 $4,000
66 Alan Wagner 12 72 67 72 81 292 $3,980

