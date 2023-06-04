2023 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Fernández Valdés, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Valdés won in a playoff over American Trent Phillips with a birdie 3 on the first hole of sudden death, taking the tournament after both players finished the 72-hole regulation event at 13-under 267.

John Augenstein and recent winner Grayson Murray finished joint third, a shot out of the playoff.

Valdés won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Valdés earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

2023 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details