2023 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ames earned his third win of 2023 on the 50-plus circuit by cementing a one-shot win over Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly on 17-under 199.
Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.
Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Principal Charity Classic recap notes
Ames wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.
2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Ames
|-17
|66
|66
|67
|199
|$300,000
|T2
|Jerry Kelly
|-16
|66
|69
|65
|200
|$160,000
|T2
|Steve Stricker
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$160,000
|T4
|Rod Pampling
|-15
|66
|69
|66
|201
|$108,000
|T4
|Tim Petrovic
|-15
|69
|65
|67
|201
|$108,000
|T6
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-13
|67
|72
|64
|203
|$72,000
|T6
|Steve Flesch
|-13
|67
|69
|67
|203
|$72,000
|T6
|David Branshaw
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$72,000
|T9
|Marco Dawson
|-12
|71
|69
|64
|204
|$46,333
|T9
|Brett Quigley
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$46,333
|T9
|Jason Schultz
|-12
|71
|66
|67
|204
|$46,333
|T9
|Kevin Sutherland
|-12
|70
|67
|67
|204
|$46,333
|T9
|Ernie Els
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|204
|$46,333
|T9
|Tim Herron
|-12
|67
|65
|72
|204
|$46,333
|T15
|Vijay Singh
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$33,000
|T15
|Jeff Maggert
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$33,000
|T15
|Mark Hensby
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$33,000
|T15
|David Toms
|-11
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$33,000
|T19
|Glen Day
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$24,920
|T19
|Richard Green
|-10
|72
|71
|63
|206
|$24,920
|T19
|Ken Tanigawa
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$24,920
|T19
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$24,920
|T19
|David McKenzie
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|206
|$24,920
|T24
|Dicky Pride
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|207
|$20,500
|T24
|Fred Couples
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$20,500
|T26
|Notah Begay III
|-8
|72
|68
|68
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Paul Stankowski
|-8
|71
|70
|67
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Carlos Franco
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Bernhard Langer
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Kirk Triplett
|-8
|72
|65
|71
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Ken Duke
|-8
|70
|74
|64
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|208
|$16,275
|T26
|Woody Austin
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|$16,275
|T34
|Paul Broadhurst
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$12,300
|T34
|Billy Andrade
|-7
|71
|71
|67
|209
|$12,300
|T34
|Scott Dunlap
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$12,300
|T34
|Alex Cejka
|-7
|70
|67
|72
|209
|$12,300
|T38
|Esteban Toledo
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Rocco Mediate
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Lee Janzen
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Bob Estes
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|210
|$9,800
|T38
|Billy Mayfair
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$9,800
|T45
|Willie Wood
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$7,800
|T45
|Joe Durant
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$7,800
|T45
|Y.E. Yang
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$7,800
|T48
|Jim Furyk
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$6,200
|T48
|Mark Calcavecchia
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$6,200
|T48
|Robert Gamez
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$6,200
|T48
|Shane Bertsch
|-4
|71
|66
|75
|212
|$6,200
|T48
|Tom Gillis
|-4
|75
|69
|68
|212
|$6,200
|T53
|Judd Gibb
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|213
|$4,700
|T53
|Tom Lehman
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$4,700
|T53
|Rob Labritz
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$4,700
|T53
|Kris Blanks
|-3
|71
|74
|68
|213
|$4,700
|T57
|Scott McCarron
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|214
|$4,000
|T57
|John Senden
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$4,000
|T57
|Matt Gogel
|-2
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$4,000
|T60
|Brad Adamonis
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$3,500
|T60
|Mario Tiziani
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$3,500
|T62
|Harrison Frazar
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$2,900
|T62
|Kenny Perry
|E
|74
|70
|72
|216
|$2,900
|T62
|Duffy Waldorf
|E
|72
|74
|70
|216
|$2,900
|T62
|John Huston
|E
|74
|74
|68
|216
|$2,900
|T66
|Chris DiMarco
|1
|70
|74
|73
|217
|$2,120
|T66
|Cameron Beckman
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$2,120
|T66
|Timothy O'Neal
|1
|72
|74
|71
|217
|$2,120
|T66
|Jason Bohn
|1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|$2,120
|70
|Scott Parel
|2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$1,760
|T71
|Wes Short, Jr.
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$1,520
|T71
|Fran Quinn
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$1,520
|T71
|Charlie Wi
|3
|75
|72
|72
|219
|$1,520
|T74
|Len Mattiace
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$1,280
|T74
|Brian Cooper
|4
|75
|73
|72
|220
|$1,280
|76
|Scott Verplank
|5
|72
|76
|73
|221
|$1,160
|77
|R.W. Eaks
|8
|74
|76
|74
|224
|$1,080