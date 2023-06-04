2023 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
The 2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ames earned his third win of 2023 on the 50-plus circuit by cementing a one-shot win over Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly on 17-under 199.

Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Ames wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -17 66 66 67 199 $300,000
T2 Jerry Kelly -16 66 69 65 200 $160,000
T2 Steve Stricker -16 64 68 68 200 $160,000
T4 Rod Pampling -15 66 69 66 201 $108,000
T4 Tim Petrovic -15 69 65 67 201 $108,000
T6 Miguel Angel Jiménez -13 67 72 64 203 $72,000
T6 Steve Flesch -13 67 69 67 203 $72,000
T6 David Branshaw -13 68 67 68 203 $72,000
T9 Marco Dawson -12 71 69 64 204 $46,333
T9 Brett Quigley -12 68 69 67 204 $46,333
T9 Jason Schultz -12 71 66 67 204 $46,333
T9 Kevin Sutherland -12 70 67 67 204 $46,333
T9 Ernie Els -12 71 65 68 204 $46,333
T9 Tim Herron -12 67 65 72 204 $46,333
T15 Vijay Singh -11 67 70 68 205 $33,000
T15 Jeff Maggert -11 68 69 68 205 $33,000
T15 Mark Hensby -11 67 69 69 205 $33,000
T15 David Toms -11 70 65 70 205 $33,000
T19 Glen Day -10 70 68 68 206 $24,920
T19 Richard Green -10 72 71 63 206 $24,920
T19 Ken Tanigawa -10 69 68 69 206 $24,920
T19 Thongchai Jaidee -10 69 67 70 206 $24,920
T19 David McKenzie -10 70 66 70 206 $24,920
T24 Dicky Pride -9 71 70 66 207 $20,500
T24 Fred Couples -9 71 68 68 207 $20,500
T26 Notah Begay III -8 72 68 68 208 $16,275
T26 Paul Stankowski -8 71 70 67 208 $16,275
T26 Carlos Franco -8 69 70 69 208 $16,275
T26 Bernhard Langer -8 68 69 71 208 $16,275
T26 Kirk Triplett -8 72 65 71 208 $16,275
T26 Ken Duke -8 70 74 64 208 $16,275
T26 Tom Pernice Jr. -8 68 68 72 208 $16,275
T26 Woody Austin -8 69 67 72 208 $16,275
T34 Paul Broadhurst -7 71 70 68 209 $12,300
T34 Billy Andrade -7 71 71 67 209 $12,300
T34 Scott Dunlap -7 71 68 70 209 $12,300
T34 Alex Cejka -7 70 67 72 209 $12,300
T38 Esteban Toledo -6 68 72 70 210 $9,800
T38 Paul Goydos -6 68 72 70 210 $9,800
T38 Rocco Mediate -6 71 70 69 210 $9,800
T38 Colin Montgomerie -6 70 70 70 210 $9,800
T38 Lee Janzen -6 69 70 71 210 $9,800
T38 Bob Estes -6 71 68 71 210 $9,800
T38 Billy Mayfair -6 73 69 68 210 $9,800
T45 Willie Wood -5 71 70 70 211 $7,800
T45 Joe Durant -5 69 72 70 211 $7,800
T45 Y.E. Yang -5 70 69 72 211 $7,800
T48 Jim Furyk -4 70 70 72 212 $6,200
T48 Mark Calcavecchia -4 69 72 71 212 $6,200
T48 Robert Gamez -4 70 72 70 212 $6,200
T48 Shane Bertsch -4 71 66 75 212 $6,200
T48 Tom Gillis -4 75 69 68 212 $6,200
T53 Judd Gibb -3 70 71 72 213 $4,700
T53 Tom Lehman -3 70 73 70 213 $4,700
T53 Rob Labritz -3 74 69 70 213 $4,700
T53 Kris Blanks -3 71 74 68 213 $4,700
T57 Scott McCarron -2 74 68 72 214 $4,000
T57 John Senden -2 72 71 71 214 $4,000
T57 Matt Gogel -2 71 74 69 214 $4,000
T60 Brad Adamonis -1 71 71 73 215 $3,500
T60 Mario Tiziani -1 71 72 72 215 $3,500
T62 Harrison Frazar E 70 71 75 216 $2,900
T62 Kenny Perry E 74 70 72 216 $2,900
T62 Duffy Waldorf E 72 74 70 216 $2,900
T62 John Huston E 74 74 68 216 $2,900
T66 Chris DiMarco 1 70 74 73 217 $2,120
T66 Cameron Beckman 1 71 73 73 217 $2,120
T66 Timothy O'Neal 1 72 74 71 217 $2,120
T66 Jason Bohn 1 74 72 71 217 $2,120
70 Scott Parel 2 74 73 71 218 $1,760
T71 Wes Short, Jr. 3 72 72 75 219 $1,520
T71 Fran Quinn 3 72 72 75 219 $1,520
T71 Charlie Wi 3 75 72 72 219 $1,520
T74 Len Mattiace 4 73 73 74 220 $1,280
T74 Brian Cooper 4 75 73 72 220 $1,280
76 Scott Verplank 5 72 76 73 221 $1,160
77 R.W. Eaks 8 74 76 74 224 $1,080

