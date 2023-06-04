2023 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ames earned his third win of 2023 on the 50-plus circuit by cementing a one-shot win over Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly on 17-under 199.

Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Ames wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2023 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

