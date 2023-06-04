2023 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
06/04/2023
The 2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom McKibbin, who earned the DP World Tour win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

McKibbin won the tournament, earning his first-ever DP World Tour title, with a two-shot victory on 9-under 283 over host nation heroes Max Kiefer and Marcel Siem, as well as Julien Gurrier.

Frederic Lacroix finished in solo fifth place for the week, two shots behind the three runners-up.

McKibbin won the €315,657.70 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Porsche European Open recap notes

McKibbin earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

McKibbin earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed.

2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tom Mckibbin -9 72 69 72 70 283 €315,657.70
T2 Julien Guerrier -7 72 74 67 72 285 €138,022.88
T2 Maximilian Kieffer -7 69 71 75 70 285 €138,022.88
T2 Marcel Siem -7 71 73 70 71 285 €138,022.88
5 Frederic Lacroix -5 73 73 71 70 287 €78,728.74
T6 John Axelsen -4 77 67 69 75 288 €52,176.36
T6 Alexander Björk -4 72 72 69 75 288 €52,176.36
T6 David Law -4 75 66 72 75 288 €52,176.36
T6 Jordan Smith -4 70 71 72 75 288 €52,176.36
T10 Ricardo Gouveia -2 76 73 70 71 290 €33,283.32
T10 Romain Langasque -2 73 75 74 68 290 €33,283.32
T10 Connor Syme -2 73 77 69 71 290 €33,283.32
T10 Paul Waring -2 71 72 72 75 290 €33,283.32
T14 Bryce Easton -1 77 69 76 69 291 €25,654.92
T14 Ewen Ferguson -1 71 72 72 76 291 €25,654.92
T14 Pedro Figueiredo -1 73 74 73 71 291 €25,654.92
T14 Francesco Laporta -1 74 74 74 69 291 €25,654.92
T14 Robert Macintyre -1 76 68 74 73 291 €25,654.92
T14 Freddy Schott -1 71 75 72 73 291 €25,654.92
T20 Matthieu Pavon E 75 74 72 71 292 €21,910.36
T20 Santiago Tarrio E 71 72 73 76 292 €21,910.36
T22 Marcus Armitage 1 75 70 76 72 293 €19,310.82
T22 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 1 70 73 77 73 293 €19,310.82
T22 Matthew Jordan 1 73 73 71 76 293 €19,310.82
T22 Joost Luiten 1 70 74 75 74 293 €19,310.82
T22 Adrien Saddier 1 75 71 71 76 293 €19,310.82
T22 Kalle Samooja 1 75 71 76 71 293 €19,310.82
T22 Jayden Schaper 1 76 74 72 71 293 €19,310.82
T29 Julien Brun 2 71 73 73 77 294 €16,247.09
T29 Scott Jamieson 2 75 70 75 74 294 €16,247.09
T29 Richard Mansell 2 76 73 77 68 294 €16,247.09
T29 John Parry 2 74 76 72 72 294 €16,247.09
T33 Simon Forsström 3 69 77 77 72 295 €13,554.71
T33 Angel Hidalgo 3 75 75 72 73 295 €13,554.71
T33 Rikuya Hoshino 3 77 73 73 72 295 €13,554.71
T33 Hurly Long 3 73 73 75 74 295 €13,554.71
T33 Tapio Pulkkanen 3 75 73 76 71 295 €13,554.71
T33 Marcel Schneider 3 76 73 72 74 295 €13,554.71
T39 Alejandro Del Rey 4 73 76 69 78 296 €11,326.54
T39 Edoardo Molinari 4 74 73 75 74 296 €11,326.54
T39 Clément Sordet 4 73 70 75 78 296 €11,326.54
T39 Andy Sullivan 4 74 75 70 77 296 €11,326.54
T39 Justin Walters 4 75 72 70 79 296 €11,326.54
T44 Rafa Cabrera Bello 5 76 73 72 76 297 €8,912.69
T44 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 5 74 76 72 75 297 €8,912.69
T44 Mateusz Gradecki 5 80 70 72 75 297 €8,912.69
T44 Jeong Weon Ko 5 74 73 70 80 297 €8,912.69
T44 Wilco Nienaber 5 75 71 71 80 297 €8,912.69
T44 Niklas Nørgaard 5 73 77 72 75 297 €8,912.69
T44 Thorbjørn Olesen 5 76 74 76 71 297 €8,912.69
T44 Renato Paratore 5 72 75 75 75 297 €8,912.69
T52 Matthew Baldwin 6 73 70 80 75 298 €6,392.73
T52 Jorge Campillo 6 73 74 76 75 298 €6,392.73
T52 Marcus Helligkilde 6 70 79 78 71 298 €6,392.73
T52 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 6 73 73 76 76 298 €6,392.73
T52 Antoine Rozner 6 75 74 73 76 298 €6,392.73
T52 Johannes Veerman 6 76 73 75 74 298 €6,392.73
T52 Andrew Wilson 6 74 74 76 74 298 €6,392.73
T59 Alex Fitzpatrick 7 75 74 80 70 299 €5,106.23
T59 Rasmus Højgaard 7 76 73 74 76 299 €5,106.23
T59 Daan Huizing 7 76 74 72 77 299 €5,106.23
T59 Maximilian Schmitt 7 76 74 74 75 299 €5,106.23
T59 Matthew Southgate 7 76 69 80 74 299 €5,106.23
T59 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7 80 70 69 80 299 €5,106.23
65 Ugo Coussaud 8 74 76 73 77 300 €4,456.34
T66 Deon Germishuys 9 75 72 74 80 301 €4,084.98
T66 Oscar Lengden 9 73 74 78 76 301 €4,084.98
T66 Yannik Paul 9 77 73 74 77 301 €4,084.98
69 Marc Hammer 10 74 76 75 77 302 €3,713.62
70 Adri Arnaus 11 74 74 78 77 303 €3,527.94
71 Zander Lombard 12 78 70 78 78 304 €2,785.22
T72 Jannik De Bruyn 14 71 79 77 79 306 €2,780.72
T72 Joshua Lee 14 73 77 74 82 306 €2,780.72
T74 Lucas Bjerregaard 16 73 77 83 75 308 €2,773.22
T74 Søren Kjeldsen 16 74 76 82 76 308 €2,773.22
T74 Richard Mcevoy 16 75 75 79 79 308 €2,773.22

