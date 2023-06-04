2023 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom McKibbin, who earned the DP World Tour win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.
McKibbin won the tournament, earning his first-ever DP World Tour title, with a two-shot victory on 9-under 283 over host nation heroes Max Kiefer and Marcel Siem, as well as Julien Gurrier.
Frederic Lacroix finished in solo fifth place for the week, two shots behind the three runners-up.
McKibbin won the €315,657.70 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Porsche European Open recap notes
McKibbin earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
McKibbin earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed.
2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tom Mckibbin
|-9
|72
|69
|72
|70
|283
|€315,657.70
|T2
|Julien Guerrier
|-7
|72
|74
|67
|72
|285
|€138,022.88
|T2
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-7
|69
|71
|75
|70
|285
|€138,022.88
|T2
|Marcel Siem
|-7
|71
|73
|70
|71
|285
|€138,022.88
|5
|Frederic Lacroix
|-5
|73
|73
|71
|70
|287
|€78,728.74
|T6
|John Axelsen
|-4
|77
|67
|69
|75
|288
|€52,176.36
|T6
|Alexander Björk
|-4
|72
|72
|69
|75
|288
|€52,176.36
|T6
|David Law
|-4
|75
|66
|72
|75
|288
|€52,176.36
|T6
|Jordan Smith
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|75
|288
|€52,176.36
|T10
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-2
|76
|73
|70
|71
|290
|€33,283.32
|T10
|Romain Langasque
|-2
|73
|75
|74
|68
|290
|€33,283.32
|T10
|Connor Syme
|-2
|73
|77
|69
|71
|290
|€33,283.32
|T10
|Paul Waring
|-2
|71
|72
|72
|75
|290
|€33,283.32
|T14
|Bryce Easton
|-1
|77
|69
|76
|69
|291
|€25,654.92
|T14
|Ewen Ferguson
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|76
|291
|€25,654.92
|T14
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-1
|73
|74
|73
|71
|291
|€25,654.92
|T14
|Francesco Laporta
|-1
|74
|74
|74
|69
|291
|€25,654.92
|T14
|Robert Macintyre
|-1
|76
|68
|74
|73
|291
|€25,654.92
|T14
|Freddy Schott
|-1
|71
|75
|72
|73
|291
|€25,654.92
|T20
|Matthieu Pavon
|E
|75
|74
|72
|71
|292
|€21,910.36
|T20
|Santiago Tarrio
|E
|71
|72
|73
|76
|292
|€21,910.36
|T22
|Marcus Armitage
|1
|75
|70
|76
|72
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|1
|70
|73
|77
|73
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Matthew Jordan
|1
|73
|73
|71
|76
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Joost Luiten
|1
|70
|74
|75
|74
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Adrien Saddier
|1
|75
|71
|71
|76
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Kalle Samooja
|1
|75
|71
|76
|71
|293
|€19,310.82
|T22
|Jayden Schaper
|1
|76
|74
|72
|71
|293
|€19,310.82
|T29
|Julien Brun
|2
|71
|73
|73
|77
|294
|€16,247.09
|T29
|Scott Jamieson
|2
|75
|70
|75
|74
|294
|€16,247.09
|T29
|Richard Mansell
|2
|76
|73
|77
|68
|294
|€16,247.09
|T29
|John Parry
|2
|74
|76
|72
|72
|294
|€16,247.09
|T33
|Simon Forsström
|3
|69
|77
|77
|72
|295
|€13,554.71
|T33
|Angel Hidalgo
|3
|75
|75
|72
|73
|295
|€13,554.71
|T33
|Rikuya Hoshino
|3
|77
|73
|73
|72
|295
|€13,554.71
|T33
|Hurly Long
|3
|73
|73
|75
|74
|295
|€13,554.71
|T33
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|3
|75
|73
|76
|71
|295
|€13,554.71
|T33
|Marcel Schneider
|3
|76
|73
|72
|74
|295
|€13,554.71
|T39
|Alejandro Del Rey
|4
|73
|76
|69
|78
|296
|€11,326.54
|T39
|Edoardo Molinari
|4
|74
|73
|75
|74
|296
|€11,326.54
|T39
|Clément Sordet
|4
|73
|70
|75
|78
|296
|€11,326.54
|T39
|Andy Sullivan
|4
|74
|75
|70
|77
|296
|€11,326.54
|T39
|Justin Walters
|4
|75
|72
|70
|79
|296
|€11,326.54
|T44
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|5
|76
|73
|72
|76
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|5
|74
|76
|72
|75
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Mateusz Gradecki
|5
|80
|70
|72
|75
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Jeong Weon Ko
|5
|74
|73
|70
|80
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Wilco Nienaber
|5
|75
|71
|71
|80
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Niklas Nørgaard
|5
|73
|77
|72
|75
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|5
|76
|74
|76
|71
|297
|€8,912.69
|T44
|Renato Paratore
|5
|72
|75
|75
|75
|297
|€8,912.69
|T52
|Matthew Baldwin
|6
|73
|70
|80
|75
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Jorge Campillo
|6
|73
|74
|76
|75
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Marcus Helligkilde
|6
|70
|79
|78
|71
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|6
|73
|73
|76
|76
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Antoine Rozner
|6
|75
|74
|73
|76
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Johannes Veerman
|6
|76
|73
|75
|74
|298
|€6,392.73
|T52
|Andrew Wilson
|6
|74
|74
|76
|74
|298
|€6,392.73
|T59
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|7
|75
|74
|80
|70
|299
|€5,106.23
|T59
|Rasmus Højgaard
|7
|76
|73
|74
|76
|299
|€5,106.23
|T59
|Daan Huizing
|7
|76
|74
|72
|77
|299
|€5,106.23
|T59
|Maximilian Schmitt
|7
|76
|74
|74
|75
|299
|€5,106.23
|T59
|Matthew Southgate
|7
|76
|69
|80
|74
|299
|€5,106.23
|T59
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|7
|80
|70
|69
|80
|299
|€5,106.23
|65
|Ugo Coussaud
|8
|74
|76
|73
|77
|300
|€4,456.34
|T66
|Deon Germishuys
|9
|75
|72
|74
|80
|301
|€4,084.98
|T66
|Oscar Lengden
|9
|73
|74
|78
|76
|301
|€4,084.98
|T66
|Yannik Paul
|9
|77
|73
|74
|77
|301
|€4,084.98
|69
|Marc Hammer
|10
|74
|76
|75
|77
|302
|€3,713.62
|70
|Adri Arnaus
|11
|74
|74
|78
|77
|303
|€3,527.94
|71
|Zander Lombard
|12
|78
|70
|78
|78
|304
|€2,785.22
|T72
|Jannik De Bruyn
|14
|71
|79
|77
|79
|306
|€2,780.72
|T72
|Joshua Lee
|14
|73
|77
|74
|82
|306
|€2,780.72
|T74
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|16
|73
|77
|83
|75
|308
|€2,773.22
|T74
|Søren Kjeldsen
|16
|74
|76
|82
|76
|308
|€2,773.22
|T74
|Richard Mcevoy
|16
|75
|75
|79
|79
|308
|€2,773.22