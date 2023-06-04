2023 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom McKibbin, who earned the DP World Tour win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

McKibbin won the tournament, earning his first-ever DP World Tour title, with a two-shot victory on 9-under 283 over host nation heroes Max Kiefer and Marcel Siem, as well as Julien Gurrier.

Frederic Lacroix finished in solo fifth place for the week, two shots behind the three runners-up.

McKibbin won the €315,657.70 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Porsche European Open recap notes

McKibbin earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

McKibbin earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed.

2023 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details