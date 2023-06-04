The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse is set for $2.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $412,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open field is headed by Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko and more. This is the 13th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

For 2023 Mizuho Americas Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour that has started in March of the 2023 season.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The event is played this year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2023 Mizuho Americas Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard