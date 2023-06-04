2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse is set for $2.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $412,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open field is headed by Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko and more. This is the 13th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour that has started in March of the 2023 season.

The event is played this year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $412,500
2 $259,396
3 $188,172
4 $145,566
5 $117,164
6 $95,862
7 $80,240
8 $70,299
9 $63,198
10 $57,517
11 $53,256
12 $49,704
13 $46,580
14 $43,741
15 $41,184
16 $38,912
17 $36,925
18 $35,220
19 $33,800
20 $32,664
21 $31,529
22 $30,391
23 $29,257
24 $28,119
25 $27,126
26 $26,133
27 $25,137
28 $24,142
29 $23,149
30 $22,297
31 $21,444
32 $20,592
33 $19,740
34 $18,887
35 $18,178
36 $17,468
37 $16,759
38 $16,047
39 $15,337
40 $14,770
41 $14,203
42 $13,635
43 $13,065
44 $12,498
45 $12,072
46 $11,644
47 $11,218
48 $10,793
49 $10,367
50 $9,941
51 $9,658
52 $9,374
53 $9,088
54 $8,806
55 $8,520
56 $8,236
57 $7,953
58 $7,669
59 $7,386
60 $7,101
61 $6,960
62 $6,815
63 $6,675
64 $6,534
65 $6,389

