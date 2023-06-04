2023 Mizuho Americas Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Mizuho Americas Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rose Zhang Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open prize money payout is from the $2.75 million purse, with 62 professional players who complete four rounds at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Mizuho Americas Open prize pool is at $412,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $259,396. Mizuho Americas Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $6,815.

For 2023 Mizuho Americas Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Mizuho Americas Open field is headed by Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Rose Zhang and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 60 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 62 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Mizuho Americas Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, although this week is different. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $412,500
2 $259,396
3 $188,172
4 $145,566
5 $117,164
6 $95,862
7 $80,240
8 $70,299
9 $63,198
10 $57,517
11 $53,256
12 $49,704
13 $46,580
14 $43,741
15 $41,184
16 $38,912
17 $36,925
18 $35,220
19 $33,800
20 $32,664
21 $31,529
22 $30,391
23 $29,257
24 $28,119
25 $27,126
26 $26,133
27 $25,137
28 $24,142
29 $23,149
30 $22,297
31 $21,444
32 $20,592
33 $19,740
34 $18,887
35 $18,178
36 $17,468
37 $16,759
38 $16,047
39 $15,337
40 $14,770
41 $14,203
42 $13,635
43 $13,065
44 $12,498
45 $12,072
46 $11,644
47 $11,218
48 $10,793
49 $10,367
50 $9,941
51 $9,658
52 $9,374
53 $9,088
54 $8,806
55 $8,520
56 $8,236
57 $7,953
58 $7,669
59 $7,386
60 $7,101
61 $6,960
62 $6,815

