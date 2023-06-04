2023 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2023 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, who earned her first professional win in her professional debut at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Zhang became the first golfer since 1951 to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour, beating Jennifer Kupcho on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with a two-putt par after both players finished regulation tied on 9-under 279.

Zhang held the 54-hole lead in the tournament and shot a final-round 74, not making a birdie all day and being the only player in the field to fail to make a birdie. Nevertheless, she won in the end.

Hae Ran Ryu finished in solo third this week, a shot out of the playoff.

Zhang won and the $412,500 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Mizuho Americas Open recap notes

Zhang picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in her first-ever professional golf tournament.

By winning the event, Zhang earned LPGA Tour membership in full and is now eligible for the US Solheim Cup team in September.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 62 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rose Zhang -9 70 69 66 74 279 $412,500
2 Jennifer Kupcho -9 71 70 69 69 279 $256,544
3 Hae Ran Ryu -8 72 72 66 70 280 $186,104
T4 Ayaka Furue -7 69 74 69 69 281 $118,217
T4 Eun-Hee Ji -7 71 69 70 71 281 $118,217
T4 Aditi Ashok -7 67 72 68 74 281 $118,217
T7 Ashleigh Buhai -6 75 71 72 64 282 $70,463
T7 Leona Maguire -6 71 70 74 67 282 $70,463
T7 Yuka Saso -6 69 74 69 70 282 $70,463
T10 Danielle Kang -5 72 71 69 71 283 $52,904
T10 Stephanie Kyriacou -5 72 74 65 72 283 $52,904
T10 Atthaya Thitikul -5 68 71 68 76 283 $52,904
T13 Madelene Sagstrom -4 70 75 70 69 284 $42,136
T13 Jin Young Ko -4 73 66 72 73 284 $42,136
T13 Minjee Lee -4 73 64 72 75 284 $42,136
T13 Cheyenne Knight -4 69 68 70 77 284 $42,136
T17 Jenny Shin -3 73 71 72 69 285 $34,271
T17 Anna Nordqvist -3 74 68 72 71 285 $34,271
T17 Emily Kristine Pedersen -3 72 71 70 72 285 $34,271
T17 Esther Henseleit -3 77 66 69 73 285 $34,271
T21 Andrea Lee -2 72 73 72 69 286 $28,443
T21 Charley Hull -2 70 72 73 71 286 $28,443
T21 Yan Liu -2 73 70 70 73 286 $28,443
T21 Carlota Ciganda -2 72 70 71 73 286 $28,443
T21 Angel Yin -2 70 70 73 73 286 $28,443
T21 Sei Young Kim -2 71 70 70 75 286 $28,443
T27 Lauren Coughlin -1 71 73 75 68 287 $22,543
T27 Mariajo Uribe -1 75 71 71 70 287 $22,543
T27 Mel Reid -1 76 70 69 72 287 $22,543
T27 Megan Khang -1 72 73 69 73 287 $22,543
T27 Maja Stark -1 72 72 70 73 287 $22,543
T27 Jaravee Boonchant -1 72 70 70 75 287 $22,543
T33 Georgia Hall E 71 74 75 68 288 $17,651
T33 Yuna Nishimura E 70 72 75 71 288 $17,651
T33 Nasa Hataoka E 71 75 70 72 288 $17,651
T33 Alison Lee E 72 73 71 72 288 $17,651
T33 Brooke M. Henderson E 69 70 76 73 288 $17,651
T33 Lydia Ko E 69 69 77 73 288 $17,651
T39 Lucy Li 1 74 71 74 70 289 $14,327
T39 Ruoning Yin 1 71 75 71 72 289 $14,327
T39 Marina Alex 1 80 64 72 73 289 $14,327
T39 Chella Choi 1 70 74 70 75 289 $14,327
T43 Allisen Corpuz 3 72 74 73 72 291 $11,751
T43 In Kyung Kim 3 74 71 74 72 291 $11,751
T43 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 3 71 75 72 73 291 $11,751
T43 Perrine Delacour 3 70 75 73 73 291 $11,751
T43 Bronte Law 3 70 70 77 74 291 $11,751
T43 Grace Kim 3 69 73 72 77 291 $11,751
T49 Albane Valenzuela 4 72 74 73 73 292 $9,579
T49 Stephanie Meadow 4 68 77 74 73 292 $9,579
T49 Amy Yang 4 70 71 78 73 292 $9,579
T49 Emma Talley 4 69 74 72 77 292 $9,579
T49 Maddie Szeryk 4 73 72 69 78 292 $9,579
T54 Pornanong Phatlum 5 71 73 76 73 293 $8,427
T54 Gaby Lopez 5 70 72 76 75 293 $8,427
T54 Jasmine Suwannapura 5 71 72 72 78 293 $8,427
57 Frida Kinhult 6 73 73 72 76 294 $7,866
58 Sarah Schmelzel 7 70 76 75 74 295 $7,584
T59 Sung Hyun Park 8 73 73 79 71 296 $7,164
T59 Lauren Hartlage 8 65 76 78 77 296 $7,164
61 Hyo Joon Jang 10 70 76 74 78 298 $6,883
62 Wichanee Meechai 11 72 74 79 74 299 $6,741

