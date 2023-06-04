2023 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, who earned her first professional win in her professional debut at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Zhang became the first golfer since 1951 to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour, beating Jennifer Kupcho on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with a two-putt par after both players finished regulation tied on 9-under 279.

Zhang held the 54-hole lead in the tournament and shot a final-round 74, not making a birdie all day and being the only player in the field to fail to make a birdie. Nevertheless, she won in the end.

Hae Ran Ryu finished in solo third this week, a shot out of the playoff.

Zhang won and the $412,500 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Mizuho Americas Open recap notes

Zhang picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in her first-ever professional golf tournament.

By winning the event, Zhang earned LPGA Tour membership in full and is now eligible for the US Solheim Cup team in September.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 62 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

