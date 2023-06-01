Why is there a Ferris wheel at the 2023 Porsche European Open host course?

Golf fans watching the DP World Tour in action this week at the 2023 Porsche European Open may have noticed a bizarre sight for a golf course. At the host Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany, there is definitely a Ferris wheel visible from at least one of the holes used in the tournament.

Naturally, there's some curiosity about where the Ferris wheel came from, if it's actually on the golf course itself and why it's there.

As it turns out, the Ferris wheel is actually on the grounds for the tournament, and it's part of the Public Village set up for the event. The Ferris wheel is directly behind the 18th hole, and tournament organizers have found it's a big hit with attendees.

At almost 40 meters high, the Ferris wheel is free for spectators and offers tremendous views of the tournament. There's a refreshments stand at the bottom of the Ferris wheel, and there are exhibitors and other side activities that take place in the Public Village. It also happens that Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of their first sports car, so that's a nice attraction as well. There's an interesting mix of farm land and undeveloped space alongside some industrial areas by the golf courses.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Now it might seem that having an amusement park right within sight of a golf tournament is unique and totally unprecedented. That's not the case, though.

La Cantera Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas, is the former long-time host of what is now known as the Valero Texas Open. That club backed to an amusement park, and golfers and fans alike could see a massive, wooden roller coaster back behind some of the holes on the course. The Rattler roller coaster can be seen behind the seventh hole, and it's in the Six Flags theme park right near the club.