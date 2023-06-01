2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

06/01/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open field is headed by Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko and more. This is the 13th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour that has started in March of the 2023 season.

The event is played this year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $282,977
3 $205,279
4 $158,799
5 $127,815
6 $104,577
7 $87,535
8 $76,690
9 $68,943
10 $62,746
11 $58,097
12 $54,223
13 $50,815
14 $47,717
15 $44,928
16 $42,449
17 $40,282
18 $38,422
19 $36,873
20 $35,633
21 $34,395
22 $33,154
23 $31,917
24 $30,675
25 $29,592
26 $28,509
27 $27,422
28 $26,337
29 $25,253
30 $24,324
31 $23,393
32 $22,464
33 $21,535
34 $20,604
35 $19,831
36 $19,056
37 $18,283
38 $17,506
39 $16,731
40 $16,113
41 $15,494
42 $14,875
43 $14,253
44 $13,634
45 $13,169
46 $12,703
47 $12,238
48 $11,774
49 $11,309
50 $10,845
51 $10,536
52 $10,226
53 $9,914
54 $9,607
55 $9,295
56 $8,985
57 $8,676
58 $8,366
59 $8,057
60 $7,747
61 $7,593
62 $7,435
63 $7,282
64 $7,128
65 $6,970

