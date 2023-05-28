Who is Harry Hall? Bio for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial contender

Harry Hall is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour's event at Colonial Country Club. While Scottie Scheffler seeks another huge PGA Tour win, Harry Hall could have a huge breakthrough.

Hall is 25 years old, and he is in the field at Charles Schwab Challenge because he has status on the PGA Tour after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour.

For Hall, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Hall was born in Camborne, England. He played college golf at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Hall is hitting his prime

Harry Hall has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019.

Hall has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he did earn two top-10 finishes so far on the season in 20 starts. He was on the 2019 Walker Cup team for Great Britain and Ireland.

Entering this week, Hall was ranked 99th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 197th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour this season.

In his personal life, Hall is with Jordan Haines.

What a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge means

With a win today, Hall would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the 2024 Masters and 2024 PGA Championship. And, according to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge payout, he would win $1.566 million to top it all off.