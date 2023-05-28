2023 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.
Larrazabal won the tournament, earning his second DP World Tour title in a row, with a two-shot victory on 13-under 275 over fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.
Deon Germishuys and Rasmus Hojgaard finished in joint third place, a shot behind Otaegui.
Larrazabal won the €316,649.48 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
KLM Open recap notes
Larrazabal earned 18.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 81 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their performance.
Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Porsche European Open.
2023 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-13
|66
|73
|67
|69
|275
|€316,649.48
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|-11
|67
|71
|69
|70
|277
|€204,890.84
|T3
|Deon Germishuys
|-10
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|€105,239.39
|T3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|69
|71
|67
|71
|278
|€105,239.39
|T5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-9
|67
|73
|70
|69
|279
|€66,682.66
|T5
|Daniel Hillier
|-9
|70
|67
|71
|71
|279
|€66,682.66
|T5
|Adrian Meronk
|-9
|69
|70
|69
|71
|279
|€66,682.66
|T8
|Rowin Caron
|-7
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|€39,953.71
|T8
|Ewen Ferguson
|-7
|71
|71
|71
|68
|281
|€39,953.71
|T8
|Grant Forrest
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|€39,953.71
|T8
|Gavin Green
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|73
|281
|€39,953.71
|T12
|John Axelsen
|-6
|70
|75
|71
|66
|282
|€29,476.34
|T12
|Filippo Celli
|-6
|75
|68
|69
|70
|282
|€29,476.34
|T12
|Mikael Lindberg
|-6
|69
|76
|67
|70
|282
|€29,476.34
|T12
|Mike Lorenzo
|Vera
|71
|73
|70
|68
|282
|€29,476.34
|T16
|Matthew Jordan
|-5
|74
|69
|70
|70
|283
|€24,177.12
|T16
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|69
|72
|72
|70
|283
|€24,177.12
|T16
|David Ravetto
|-5
|75
|69
|72
|67
|283
|€24,177.12
|T16
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-5
|67
|74
|72
|70
|283
|€24,177.12
|T16
|Lars Van Meijel
|-5
|74
|69
|72
|68
|283
|€24,177.12
|T21
|Matthew Baldwin
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Todd Clements
|-4
|69
|70
|69
|76
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Joost Luiten
|-4
|67
|72
|72
|73
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Tom Mckibbin
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|72
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€19,650.89
|T21
|Matti Schmid
|-4
|70
|75
|71
|68
|284
|€19,650.89
|T29
|Marcus Armitage
|-3
|68
|70
|73
|74
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Alexander Björk
|-3
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Dan Bradbury
|-3
|72
|67
|72
|74
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Julien Brun
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|73
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Jorge Campillo
|-3
|63
|71
|76
|75
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Louis De Jager
|-3
|70
|74
|72
|69
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Daan Huizing
|-3
|75
|68
|72
|70
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Marcus Kinhult
|-3
|68
|70
|71
|76
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Antoine Rozner
|-3
|73
|71
|66
|75
|285
|€14,677.63
|T29
|Kalle Samooja
|-3
|72
|71
|71
|71
|285
|€14,677.63
|T39
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-2
|67
|71
|74
|74
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Julien Guerrier
|-2
|73
|71
|69
|73
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Hurly Long
|-2
|74
|71
|72
|69
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|James Morrison
|-2
|71
|71
|75
|69
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Renato Paratore
|-2
|68
|68
|74
|76
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Matthieu Pavon
|-2
|73
|68
|72
|73
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Richie Ramsay
|-2
|69
|70
|74
|73
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Maximilian Schmitt
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|74
|286
|€10,617.07
|T39
|Andy Sullivan
|-2
|66
|74
|71
|75
|286
|€10,617.07
|T48
|Sean Crocker
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Edoardo Molinari
|-1
|68
|74
|73
|72
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Marcel Schneider
|-1
|74
|69
|72
|72
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-1
|73
|69
|72
|73
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Clément Sordet
|-1
|71
|71
|74
|71
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Joël Stalter
|-1
|66
|73
|77
|71
|287
|€7,636.84
|T48
|Connor Syme
|-1
|72
|73
|73
|69
|287
|€7,636.84
|T55
|Ryo Hisatsune
|E
|72
|73
|74
|69
|288
|€6,053.59
|T55
|Rikuya Hoshino
|E
|73
|72
|71
|72
|288
|€6,053.59
|T55
|Joshua Lee
|E
|68
|74
|73
|73
|288
|€6,053.59
|T55
|Freddy Schott
|E
|77
|67
|71
|73
|288
|€6,053.59
|T55
|Lars Van Der Vight (a)
|E
|75
|69
|70
|74
|288
|€0
|T60
|Alfredo Garcia
|Heredia
|70
|75
|71
|73
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Mateusz Gradecki
|1
|74
|70
|69
|76
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Marcus Helligkilde
|1
|73
|72
|69
|75
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|1
|70
|72
|72
|75
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Ricardo Santos
|1
|71
|73
|73
|72
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Marcel Siem
|1
|69
|75
|70
|75
|289
|€5,029.14
|T60
|Oliver Wilson
|1
|71
|71
|71
|76
|289
|€5,029.14
|T67
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|2
|73
|71
|77
|69
|290
|€4,097.82
|T67
|David Law
|2
|73
|71
|68
|78
|290
|€4,097.82
|T67
|Jayden Schaper
|2
|71
|73
|71
|75
|290
|€4,097.82
|T70
|Ma Chengyao
|4
|70
|72
|76
|74
|292
|€3,127.43
|T70
|Wenyi Ding (a)
|4
|69
|73
|73
|77
|292
|€0
|T70
|Ross Fisher
|4
|74
|71
|73
|74
|292
|€3,127.43
|T70
|Simon Forsström
|4
|73
|72
|78
|69
|292
|€3,127.43
|T70
|Vince Van Veen
|4
|73
|70
|77
|72
|292
|€3,127.43
|T70
|Marc Warren
|4
|72
|73
|71
|76
|292
|€3,127.43
|76
|Johannes Veerman
|5
|75
|70
|75
|73
|293
|€2,784.97
|T77
|Gonzalo Fdez
|Castaño
|72
|73
|77
|72
|294
|€2,780.47
|T77
|John Parry
|6
|67
|77
|74
|76
|294
|€2,780.47
|79
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|7
|71
|73
|73
|78
|295
|€2,775.97
|80
|Daniel Brown
|10
|73
|72
|78
|75
|298
|€2,772.97
|81
|Dale Whitnell
|11
|67
|74
|79
|79
|299
|€2,769.97