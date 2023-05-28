2023 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Larrazabal won the tournament, earning his second DP World Tour title in a row, with a two-shot victory on 13-under 275 over fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

Deon Germishuys and Rasmus Hojgaard finished in joint third place, a shot behind Otaegui.

Larrazabal won the €316,649.48 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

KLM Open recap notes

Larrazabal earned 18.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 81 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their performance.

Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Porsche European Open.

2023 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details