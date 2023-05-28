2023 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Pablo Larrazabal INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 30: Pablo Larrazabal of Spain kisses the trophy after winning the tournament on Day Four of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on April 30, 2023 in South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
The 2023 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Larrazabal won the tournament, earning his second DP World Tour title in a row, with a two-shot victory on 13-under 275 over fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

Deon Germishuys and Rasmus Hojgaard finished in joint third place, a shot behind Otaegui.

Larrazabal won the €316,649.48 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

KLM Open recap notes

Larrazabal earned 18.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 81 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their performance.

Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Porsche European Open.

2023 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Pablo Larrazábal -13 66 73 67 69 275 €316,649.48
2 Adrian Otaegui -11 67 71 69 70 277 €204,890.84
T3 Deon Germishuys -10 70 71 68 69 278 €105,239.39
T3 Rasmus Højgaard -10 69 71 67 71 278 €105,239.39
T5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -9 67 73 70 69 279 €66,682.66
T5 Daniel Hillier -9 70 67 71 71 279 €66,682.66
T5 Adrian Meronk -9 69 70 69 71 279 €66,682.66
T8 Rowin Caron -7 72 68 71 70 281 €39,953.71
T8 Ewen Ferguson -7 71 71 71 68 281 €39,953.71
T8 Grant Forrest -7 70 72 70 69 281 €39,953.71
T8 Gavin Green -7 69 70 69 73 281 €39,953.71
T12 John Axelsen -6 70 75 71 66 282 €29,476.34
T12 Filippo Celli -6 75 68 69 70 282 €29,476.34
T12 Mikael Lindberg -6 69 76 67 70 282 €29,476.34
T12 Mike Lorenzo Vera 71 73 70 68 282 €29,476.34
T16 Matthew Jordan -5 74 69 70 70 283 €24,177.12
T16 Romain Langasque -5 69 72 72 70 283 €24,177.12
T16 David Ravetto -5 75 69 72 67 283 €24,177.12
T16 Shubhankar Sharma -5 67 74 72 70 283 €24,177.12
T16 Lars Van Meijel -5 74 69 72 68 283 €24,177.12
T21 Matthew Baldwin -4 72 71 71 70 284 €19,650.89
T21 Todd Clements -4 69 70 69 76 284 €19,650.89
T21 Jazz Janewattananond -4 71 68 70 75 284 €19,650.89
T21 Maximilian Kieffer -4 70 70 71 73 284 €19,650.89
T21 Joost Luiten -4 67 72 72 73 284 €19,650.89
T21 Tom Mckibbin -4 71 72 69 72 284 €19,650.89
T21 Niklas Nørgaard -4 71 71 71 71 284 €19,650.89
T21 Matti Schmid -4 70 75 71 68 284 €19,650.89
T29 Marcus Armitage -3 68 70 73 74 285 €14,677.63
T29 Alexander Björk -3 71 73 73 68 285 €14,677.63
T29 Dan Bradbury -3 72 67 72 74 285 €14,677.63
T29 Julien Brun -3 69 72 71 73 285 €14,677.63
T29 Jorge Campillo -3 63 71 76 75 285 €14,677.63
T29 Louis De Jager -3 70 74 72 69 285 €14,677.63
T29 Daan Huizing -3 75 68 72 70 285 €14,677.63
T29 Marcus Kinhult -3 68 70 71 76 285 €14,677.63
T29 Antoine Rozner -3 73 71 66 75 285 €14,677.63
T29 Kalle Samooja -3 72 71 71 71 285 €14,677.63
T39 Alejandro Del Rey -2 67 71 74 74 286 €10,617.07
T39 Julien Guerrier -2 73 71 69 73 286 €10,617.07
T39 Hurly Long -2 74 71 72 69 286 €10,617.07
T39 James Morrison -2 71 71 75 69 286 €10,617.07
T39 Renato Paratore -2 68 68 74 76 286 €10,617.07
T39 Matthieu Pavon -2 73 68 72 73 286 €10,617.07
T39 Richie Ramsay -2 69 70 74 73 286 €10,617.07
T39 Maximilian Schmitt -2 71 69 72 74 286 €10,617.07
T39 Andy Sullivan -2 66 74 71 75 286 €10,617.07
T48 Sean Crocker -1 69 74 70 74 287 €7,636.84
T48 Edoardo Molinari -1 68 74 73 72 287 €7,636.84
T48 Marcel Schneider -1 74 69 72 72 287 €7,636.84
T48 Sebastian Söderberg -1 73 69 72 73 287 €7,636.84
T48 Clément Sordet -1 71 71 74 71 287 €7,636.84
T48 Joël Stalter -1 66 73 77 71 287 €7,636.84
T48 Connor Syme -1 72 73 73 69 287 €7,636.84
T55 Ryo Hisatsune E 72 73 74 69 288 €6,053.59
T55 Rikuya Hoshino E 73 72 71 72 288 €6,053.59
T55 Joshua Lee E 68 74 73 73 288 €6,053.59
T55 Freddy Schott E 77 67 71 73 288 €6,053.59
T55 Lars Van Der Vight (a) E 75 69 70 74 288 €0
T60 Alfredo Garcia Heredia 70 75 71 73 289 €5,029.14
T60 Mateusz Gradecki 1 74 70 69 76 289 €5,029.14
T60 Marcus Helligkilde 1 73 72 69 75 289 €5,029.14
T60 Tapio Pulkkanen 1 70 72 72 75 289 €5,029.14
T60 Ricardo Santos 1 71 73 73 72 289 €5,029.14
T60 Marcel Siem 1 69 75 70 75 289 €5,029.14
T60 Oliver Wilson 1 71 71 71 76 289 €5,029.14
T67 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 2 73 71 77 69 290 €4,097.82
T67 David Law 2 73 71 68 78 290 €4,097.82
T67 Jayden Schaper 2 71 73 71 75 290 €4,097.82
T70 Ma Chengyao 4 70 72 76 74 292 €3,127.43
T70 Wenyi Ding (a) 4 69 73 73 77 292 €0
T70 Ross Fisher 4 74 71 73 74 292 €3,127.43
T70 Simon Forsström 4 73 72 78 69 292 €3,127.43
T70 Vince Van Veen 4 73 70 77 72 292 €3,127.43
T70 Marc Warren 4 72 73 71 76 292 €3,127.43
76 Johannes Veerman 5 75 70 75 73 293 €2,784.97
T77 Gonzalo Fdez Castaño 72 73 77 72 294 €2,780.47
T77 John Parry 6 67 77 74 76 294 €2,780.47
79 Jeremy Freiburghaus 7 71 73 73 78 295 €2,775.97
80 Daniel Brown 10 73 72 78 75 298 €2,772.97
81 Dale Whitnell 11 67 74 79 79 299 €2,769.97

