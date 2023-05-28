2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Emiliano Grillo, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a two-shot win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Grillo found himself in a playoff with Adam Schenk after both players finished regulation tied on 8-under 272. Both players made par on the 18th hole in the opening playoff hole, but Grillo made birdie 2 on the par-3 16th to secure his second Tour title.

Harry Hall, who was in control for much of the final round, finished in solo third place after missing the playoff by just a shot, along with last year's runner-up Scottie Scheffler.

Grillo won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Grillo earned 47.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Grillo earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 the Memorial Tournament.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Emiliano Grillo -8 67 65 72 68 272 $1,566,000
2 Adam Schenk -8 66 67 67 72 272 $948,300
T3 Harry Hall -7 62 66 72 73 273 $513,300
T3 Scottie Scheffler -7 67 67 72 67 273 $513,300
5 Paul Haley II -6 73 68 66 67 274 $356,700
T6 Rickie Fowler -5 68 71 69 67 275 $293,625
T6 Michael Kim -5 67 71 70 67 275 $293,625
T6 Sam Burns -5 67 70 70 68 275 $293,625
T9 Kevin Streelman -4 68 69 68 71 276 $237,075
T9 Max Homa -4 67 69 71 69 276 $237,075
T9 Mark Hubbard -4 69 69 69 69 276 $237,075
T12 Chad Ramey -3 68 69 69 71 277 $178,350
T12 Aaron Rai -3 71 68 67 71 277 $178,350
T12 Harris English -3 65 66 70 76 277 $178,350
T12 Justin Rose -3 69 66 72 70 277 $178,350
T16 Justin Suh -2 68 70 66 74 278 $132,675
T16 Viktor Hovland -2 71 68 66 73 278 $132,675
T16 Austin Eckroat -2 69 66 72 71 278 $132,675
T16 Russell Henley -2 68 71 69 70 278 $132,675
T16 David Lipsky -2 67 69 69 73 278 $132,675
T21 Kramer Hickok -1 70 69 71 69 279 $82,324
T21 Austin Smotherman -1 67 73 70 69 279 $82,324
T21 Carson Young -1 69 66 75 69 279 $82,324
T21 Aaron Baddeley -1 70 71 71 67 279 $82,324
T21 Ryan Fox -1 67 71 69 72 279 $82,324
T21 Thomas Detry -1 70 68 71 70 279 $82,324
T21 Byeong Hun An -1 67 66 72 74 279 $82,324
T21 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 70 68 70 71 279 $82,324
T29 Kurt Kitayama E 70 71 71 68 280 $50,104
T29 Collin Morikawa E 73 67 70 70 280 $50,104
T29 Brian Harman E 70 69 67 74 280 $50,104
T29 Alex Noren E 68 69 74 69 280 $50,104
T29 Lee Hodges E 69 67 74 70 280 $50,104
T29 Sam Stevens E 71 66 72 71 280 $50,104
T29 Andrew Putnam E 66 70 70 74 280 $50,104
T29 Peter Malnati E 69 67 72 72 280 $50,104
T29 Si Woo Kim E 67 70 70 73 280 $50,104
T29 Sepp Straka E 69 71 70 70 280 $50,104
T29 Robby Shelton E 66 67 76 71 280 $50,104
T40 Scott Piercy 1 69 68 72 72 281 $31,755
T40 Andrew Novak 1 68 66 74 73 281 $31,755
T40 Billy Horschel 1 67 74 70 70 281 $31,755
T40 Min Woo Lee 1 67 71 70 73 281 $31,755
T40 Jimmy Walker 1 73 67 71 70 281 $31,755
T40 Luke Donald 1 71 69 69 72 281 $31,755
T40 Chez Reavie 1 67 69 75 70 281 $31,755
T40 Alex Smalley 1 70 71 68 72 281 $31,755
T48 Nick Hardy 2 72 69 71 70 282 $22,881
T48 Patton Kizzire 2 69 69 73 71 282 $22,881
T48 Vincent Norrman 2 70 71 71 70 282 $22,881
T48 Matt NeSmith 2 70 69 73 70 282 $22,881
T52 Ben Griffin 3 67 69 75 72 283 $20,837
T52 Will Gordon 3 71 68 69 75 283 $20,837
T52 Tom Hoge 3 66 74 69 74 283 $20,837
T52 Maverick McNealy 3 71 70 74 68 283 $20,837
56 Akshay Bhatia 4 69 68 70 77 284 $20,271
T57 Luke List 5 70 70 71 74 285 $19,662
T57 Brendon Todd 5 69 71 71 74 285 $19,662
T57 Ben Martin 5 69 69 68 79 285 $19,662
T57 Patrick Rodgers 5 72 67 70 76 285 $19,662
T57 K.H. Lee 5 68 69 75 73 285 $19,662
T57 Justin Lower 5 70 68 73 74 285 $19,662
T63 J.J. Spaun 6 70 69 70 77 286 $18,705
T63 Cameron Champ 6 70 71 73 72 286 $18,705
T63 Erik Compton 6 69 70 78 69 286 $18,705
T63 Zecheng Dou 6 70 69 75 72 286 $18,705
T63 Cody Gribble 6 70 68 75 73 286 $18,705
T68 Joel Dahmen 7 72 69 70 76 287 $18,096
T68 Stephan Jaeger 7 72 69 70 76 287 $18,096
T70 Matthias Schwab 10 69 72 77 72 290 $17,748
T70 Beau Hossler 10 72 69 75 74 290 $17,748
72 Russell Knox 13 69 72 76 76 293 $17,487

