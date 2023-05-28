2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Emiliano Grillo, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a two-shot win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Grillo found himself in a playoff with Adam Schenk after both players finished regulation tied on 8-under 272. Both players made par on the 18th hole in the opening playoff hole, but Grillo made birdie 2 on the par-3 16th to secure his second Tour title.
Harry Hall, who was in control for much of the final round, finished in solo third place after missing the playoff by just a shot, along with last year's runner-up Scottie Scheffler.
Grillo won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.
Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes
Grillo earned 47.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Grillo earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 the Memorial Tournament.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Emiliano Grillo
|-8
|67
|65
|72
|68
|272
|$1,566,000
|2
|Adam Schenk
|-8
|66
|67
|67
|72
|272
|$948,300
|T3
|Harry Hall
|-7
|62
|66
|72
|73
|273
|$513,300
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|-7
|67
|67
|72
|67
|273
|$513,300
|5
|Paul Haley II
|-6
|73
|68
|66
|67
|274
|$356,700
|T6
|Rickie Fowler
|-5
|68
|71
|69
|67
|275
|$293,625
|T6
|Michael Kim
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|67
|275
|$293,625
|T6
|Sam Burns
|-5
|67
|70
|70
|68
|275
|$293,625
|T9
|Kevin Streelman
|-4
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$237,075
|T9
|Max Homa
|-4
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$237,075
|T9
|Mark Hubbard
|-4
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$237,075
|T12
|Chad Ramey
|-3
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|$178,350
|T12
|Aaron Rai
|-3
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|$178,350
|T12
|Harris English
|-3
|65
|66
|70
|76
|277
|$178,350
|T12
|Justin Rose
|-3
|69
|66
|72
|70
|277
|$178,350
|T16
|Justin Suh
|-2
|68
|70
|66
|74
|278
|$132,675
|T16
|Viktor Hovland
|-2
|71
|68
|66
|73
|278
|$132,675
|T16
|Austin Eckroat
|-2
|69
|66
|72
|71
|278
|$132,675
|T16
|Russell Henley
|-2
|68
|71
|69
|70
|278
|$132,675
|T16
|David Lipsky
|-2
|67
|69
|69
|73
|278
|$132,675
|T21
|Kramer Hickok
|-1
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Austin Smotherman
|-1
|67
|73
|70
|69
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Carson Young
|-1
|69
|66
|75
|69
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Aaron Baddeley
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|67
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Ryan Fox
|-1
|67
|71
|69
|72
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Thomas Detry
|-1
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|-1
|67
|66
|72
|74
|279
|$82,324
|T21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-1
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$82,324
|T29
|Kurt Kitayama
|E
|70
|71
|71
|68
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Collin Morikawa
|E
|73
|67
|70
|70
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Brian Harman
|E
|70
|69
|67
|74
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Alex Noren
|E
|68
|69
|74
|69
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Lee Hodges
|E
|69
|67
|74
|70
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Sam Stevens
|E
|71
|66
|72
|71
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Andrew Putnam
|E
|66
|70
|70
|74
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Peter Malnati
|E
|69
|67
|72
|72
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Si Woo Kim
|E
|67
|70
|70
|73
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Sepp Straka
|E
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$50,104
|T29
|Robby Shelton
|E
|66
|67
|76
|71
|280
|$50,104
|T40
|Scott Piercy
|1
|69
|68
|72
|72
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Andrew Novak
|1
|68
|66
|74
|73
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Billy Horschel
|1
|67
|74
|70
|70
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Min Woo Lee
|1
|67
|71
|70
|73
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Jimmy Walker
|1
|73
|67
|71
|70
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Luke Donald
|1
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Chez Reavie
|1
|67
|69
|75
|70
|281
|$31,755
|T40
|Alex Smalley
|1
|70
|71
|68
|72
|281
|$31,755
|T48
|Nick Hardy
|2
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$22,881
|T48
|Patton Kizzire
|2
|69
|69
|73
|71
|282
|$22,881
|T48
|Vincent Norrman
|2
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$22,881
|T48
|Matt NeSmith
|2
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|$22,881
|T52
|Ben Griffin
|3
|67
|69
|75
|72
|283
|$20,837
|T52
|Will Gordon
|3
|71
|68
|69
|75
|283
|$20,837
|T52
|Tom Hoge
|3
|66
|74
|69
|74
|283
|$20,837
|T52
|Maverick McNealy
|3
|71
|70
|74
|68
|283
|$20,837
|56
|Akshay Bhatia
|4
|69
|68
|70
|77
|284
|$20,271
|T57
|Luke List
|5
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|$19,662
|T57
|Brendon Todd
|5
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|$19,662
|T57
|Ben Martin
|5
|69
|69
|68
|79
|285
|$19,662
|T57
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|72
|67
|70
|76
|285
|$19,662
|T57
|K.H. Lee
|5
|68
|69
|75
|73
|285
|$19,662
|T57
|Justin Lower
|5
|70
|68
|73
|74
|285
|$19,662
|T63
|J.J. Spaun
|6
|70
|69
|70
|77
|286
|$18,705
|T63
|Cameron Champ
|6
|70
|71
|73
|72
|286
|$18,705
|T63
|Erik Compton
|6
|69
|70
|78
|69
|286
|$18,705
|T63
|Zecheng Dou
|6
|70
|69
|75
|72
|286
|$18,705
|T63
|Cody Gribble
|6
|70
|68
|75
|73
|286
|$18,705
|T68
|Joel Dahmen
|7
|72
|69
|70
|76
|287
|$18,096
|T68
|Stephan Jaeger
|7
|72
|69
|70
|76
|287
|$18,096
|T70
|Matthias Schwab
|10
|69
|72
|77
|72
|290
|$17,748
|T70
|Beau Hossler
|10
|72
|69
|75
|74
|290
|$17,748
|72
|Russell Knox
|13
|69
|72
|76
|76
|293
|$17,487