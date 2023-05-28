2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Emiliano Grillo, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a two-shot win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Grillo found himself in a playoff with Adam Schenk after both players finished regulation tied on 8-under 272. Both players made par on the 18th hole in the opening playoff hole, but Grillo made birdie 2 on the par-3 16th to secure his second Tour title.

Harry Hall, who was in control for much of the final round, finished in solo third place after missing the playoff by just a shot, along with last year's runner-up Scottie Scheffler.

Grillo won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Grillo earned 47.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Grillo earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 the Memorial Tournament.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details