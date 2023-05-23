2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lilia Vu, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Danielle Kan, Hae Ran Ryu and Xiyu Lin are next best at 16-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Brooke Henderson, Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier is at 18-to-1.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, with the LPGA Tour heading back to Sin City to play the third year of this match-play event with Shadow Creek as host.

This tournament, like any match-play event, is difficult to predict because of the nature of match play and the round-robin format.

Carlota Ciganda just won on the Ladies European Tour, and that could mean good things this week.

Aditi Ashok might be a tough out in match play because she is such a steady player.

Xiyu Lin has enjoyed a great season, and she's worth a look as a favorite this week.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lilia Vu 900
Danielle Kang 1600
Hae Ran Ryu 1600
Xiyu Lin 1600
Ayaka Furue 1800
Brooke Henderson 1800
Celine Boutier 1800
Cheyenne Knight 2200
Linn Grant 2200
Ally Ewing 2500
Maja Stark 2500
A Lim Kim 2800
Carlota Ciganda 2800
Leona Maguire 2800
Allisen Corpuz 3000
Narin An 3300
Aditi Ashok 3500
Angel Yin 3500
Sei Young Kim 3500
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4000
Anna Nordqvist 4500
Eun Hee Ji 4500
Gemma Dryburgh 4500
Lucy Li 4500
Alison Lee 5000
Stacy Lewis 5000
Albane Valenzuela 6000
Gaby Lopez 6000
Marina Alex 6000
Andrea Lee 8000
Jaravee Boonchant 8000
Jenny Shin 8000
Perrine Delacour 8000
Sarah Kemp 8000
Yu Liu 8000
Celine Borge 10000
Frida Kinhult 10000
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 10000
Mina Harigae 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
Caroline Inglis 12500
Emma Talley 12500
Jeongeun Lee6 12500
Karis Davidson 12500
Lauren Coughlin 12500
Lauren Hartlage 12500
Linnea Strom 12500
Maddie Szeryk 12500
Maria Fassi 12500
Matilda Castren 12500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 12500
Peiyun Chien 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Yaeeun Hong 12500
Amanda Doherty 15000
Elizabeth Szokol 15000
Esther Henseleit 15000
Sophia Schubert 17500
Pornanong Phatlum 20000
Daniela Darquea 22500
Paula Reto 22500
Muni He 25000

