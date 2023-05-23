2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lilia Vu, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Danielle Kan, Hae Ran Ryu and Xiyu Lin are next best at 16-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Brooke Henderson, Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier is at 18-to-1.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, with the LPGA Tour heading back to Sin City to play the third year of this match-play event with Shadow Creek as host.

This tournament, like any match-play event, is difficult to predict because of the nature of match play and the round-robin format.

Carlota Ciganda just won on the Ladies European Tour, and that could mean good things this week.

Aditi Ashok might be a tough out in match play because she is such a steady player.

Xiyu Lin has enjoyed a great season, and she's worth a look as a favorite this week.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner