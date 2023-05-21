Who is Michael Block? Bio for the 2023 PGA Championship contender and Rory McIlroy’s playing partner

Michael Block is a contender in the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, the PGA of America's major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.. Michael Block is playing along Rory McIlroy in a dream Sunday twosome, playing the biggest round of his life.

Block is 46 years old, and he is in the field at PGA Championship because he finished in the top 20 of the PGA of America's PGA Professional Championship ahead of the event.

For Block, his journey to this moment is a remarkable story.

Block teaches out of Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, and he charges $125 or $150 per hour for golf lessons. He hasn't taken on a new client in five years.

Block is enjoying the ride at Oak Hill

Michael Block has been a competitive golfer for years, and he's making his fifth appearance in the PGA Championship after earning spots in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022 before the 2023 PGA Championship. He also

Block has also qualified for two US Opens: 2007 at Oakmont and 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. He has played in more than 20 PGA Tour events in his life and made four cuts, including his last PGA Tour made cut when he finished T-71 at the 2015 Barbasol Championship.

On his golf balls, Block has "Why not?" imprinted on them to remind him of his personal mantra. Were he to win today, he would become the first PGA of America professional to win the PGA Championship in the modern era.

In his personal life, Block is married, and his son Dylan plays golf competitively.

What a win at the PGA Championship means

With a win today, Block would earn the benefits of being a PGA Champonship winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into all four majors for the next five years. And, according to the 2023 PGA Championship payout, he would win $3.15 million to top it all off.