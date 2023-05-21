2023 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $17.5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of PGA Championship prize pool is at $3,150,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,890,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. PGA Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $27,500.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 PGA Championship from the correct 2023 PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 70 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 PGA Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

