2023 KLM Open field: Players, rankings

05/21/2023
A photo of Joost Luiten
The 2023 KLM Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

The KLM Open field is headlined by the likes of Joost Luiten, Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 KLM Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Dario Antonisse
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Kristoffer Broberg
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Jorge Campillo
Rowin Caron
John Catlin
Filippo Celli
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Wenyi Ding
Victor Dubuisson
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Sam Hutsby
Jack Ingham
Aguri Iwasaki
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Jerry Ji
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Denny Kloeth
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Joshua Lee
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Richard Mansell
Sven Maurits
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Davey Porsius
Garrick Porteous
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Ricardo Santos
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Mike Toorop
Sami Välimäki
Lars Van Der Vight
Darius Van Driel
Lars Van Meijel
Daniel Van Tonder
Vince Van Veen
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Blake Windred
Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 KLM Open field

RANK PLAYER
47 Adrian Meronk

