2023 KLM Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 KLM Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

The KLM Open field is headlined by the likes of Joost Luiten, Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 KLM Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Dario Antonisse Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Kristoffer Broberg Daniel Brown Julien Brun Jorge Campillo Rowin Caron John Catlin Filippo Celli Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Wenyi Ding Victor Dubuisson Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Sam Hutsby Jack Ingham Aguri Iwasaki Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Jerry Ji Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Denny Kloeth Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal David Law Joshua Lee Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Richard Mansell Sven Maurits Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Davey Porsius Garrick Porteous Tapio Pulkkanen Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Kalle Samooja Ricardo Santos Jayden Schaper Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Gary Stal Joël Stalter Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Mike Toorop Sami Välimäki Lars Van Der Vight Darius Van Driel Lars Van Meijel Daniel Van Tonder Vince Van Veen Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Blake Windred Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 KLM Open field