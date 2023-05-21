2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

05/21/2023
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 25-28, 2023.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Sam Burns is the defending champion, winning over Scheffler last year.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the other part of the bread on a PGA Championship sandwich of Texas events, with Hogan's Alley again hosting a great field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Matthias Schwab and Sean O'Hair are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Eric Cole
Erik Compton
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Zecheng Dou
Tyler Duncan
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Will Gordon
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Danny Willett
Dylan Wu
Carson Young

Top 50 players in 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field

RANK PLAYER
2 Scottie Scheffler
6 Max Homa
10 Jordan Spieth
11 Viktor Hovland
12 Tony Finau
14 Sam Burns
16 Collin Morikawa
18 Sungjae Im
21 Kurt Kitayama
23 Tommy Fleetwood
27 Russell Henley
30 Tom Hoge
31 Billy Horschel
33 Justin Rose
35 Chris Kirk
36 Si Woo Kim
37 Harris English
40 Sepp Straka
41 Ryan Fox
42 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
45 Taylor Moore
46 Lucas Herbert
49 Rickie Fowler

