2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field at Colonial is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 25-28, 2023.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Sam Burns is the defending champion, winning over Scheffler last year.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the other part of the bread on a PGA Championship sandwich of Texas events, with Hogan's Alley again hosting a great field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Matthias Schwab and Sean O'Hair are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Top 50 players in 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field