2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field at Colonial is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 25-28, 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Sam Burns is the defending champion, winning over Scheffler last year.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is the other part of the bread on a PGA Championship sandwich of Texas events, with Hogan's Alley again hosting a great field.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Matthias Schwab and Sean O'Hair are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Champ
|Eric Cole
|Erik Compton
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Zecheng Dou
|Tyler Duncan
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Will Gordon
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Cole Hammer
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Danny Willett
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
Top 50 players in 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|6
|Max Homa
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|Tony Finau
|14
|Sam Burns
|16
|Collin Morikawa
|18
|Sungjae Im
|21
|Kurt Kitayama
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|Russell Henley
|30
|Tom Hoge
|31
|Billy Horschel
|33
|Justin Rose
|35
|Chris Kirk
|36
|Si Woo Kim
|37
|Harris English
|40
|Sepp Straka
|41
|Ryan Fox
|42
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|45
|Taylor Moore
|46
|Lucas Herbert
|49
|Rickie Fowler