Where is Oak Hill Country Club and the 2023 PGA Championship located?

Oak Hill Country Club is home to the 2023 PGA Championship and its Donald Ross-designed golf course. The Rochester-area club has hosted major events, including PGA Championships, US Opens and a Ryder Cup.

Not only is Oak Hill Country Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA of America's 2023 PGA Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in western New York.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Oak Hill Country Club is located.

Where is Oak Hill Country Club located?

Oak Hill Country Club is located in Rochester, New York. Oak Hill Country Club is located on the southeastern side of the city. However, there is some controversy over the true location of the club. Is it really in Rochester, as its address indicates?

Oak Hill Country Club sits on the edge of Rochester and Pittsford, which the Associated Press uses as the proper dateline for this tournament.

Neighboring towns to the club include Brighton and East Rochester.

Which airports are near Oak Hill Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Oak Hill Country Club is Rochester, the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 20-minute drive from the airport to Oak Hill Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Oak Hill Country Club?

Oak Hill Country Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Irondequoit Country Club is nearby, as well as Country Club of Rochester.