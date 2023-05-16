2023 PGA Championship weather forecast shows steady wind at Oak Hill

The 2023 PGA Championship weather forecast looks to include a significant chance of rain falling at Oak Hill Country Club, and the updated forecast for the week calls for steady, modest wind throughout most of the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with the exception of Saturday, when there could be as much as an inch of rainfall.

Friday is expected to be the windiest day of the week. The wind will be out of the south -- to the south southeast or south southwest -- for the first three days of the tournament, changing to a Sunday wind out of the west.

With the PGA Championship moving to May now and in the future, these northern venues like Oak Hill Country Club won't be as oppressively hot, making it a better experience for the fans and players.

2023 PGA Championship updated weather forecast