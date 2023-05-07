2023 Soudal Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium/

The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Marcel Siem, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Soudal Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage John Axelsen Nick Bachem Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Thomas Bjørn Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Jorge Campillo Alejandro Cañizares John Catlin Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Nathan Cossement Sean Crocker Emilio Cuartero Blanco Jens Dantorp Alan De Bondt Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Thomas Detry Hennie Du Plessis Victor Dubuisson Hugo Duquaine Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Rhys Enoch Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Ricardo Gouveia Mateusz Gradecki Lev Grinberg Chase Hanna Grégory Havret Marcus Helligkilde Kevin Hesbois Angel Hidalgo Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Craig Howie Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Gary Hurley Sam Hutsby Aguri Iwasaki Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Mikko Korhonen Koen Kouwenaar Gudmundur Kristjansson Frederic Lacroix Francesco Laporta David Law Joshua Lee Niklas Lemke Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera James Meyer De Beco Christopher Mivis Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Eddie Pepperell Pierre Pineau Garrick Porteous Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Kristoffer Reitan Jc Ritchie Charles Roeland Adrien Saddier Ricardo Santos Maximilian Schmitt Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jason Scrivener Jack Senior Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen James Skeet Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Brandon Stone Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Jarno Tollenaire Toby Tree Kristof Ulenaers Sami Välimäki Yente Van Doren Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Blake Windred Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Soudal Open field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.