2023 Soudal Open field: Players, rankings

05/07/2023
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The 2023 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium/

The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Marcel Siem, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Jorge Campillo
Alejandro Cañizares
John Catlin
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Nathan Cossement
Sean Crocker
Emilio Cuartero Blanco
Jens Dantorp
Alan De Bondt
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Hennie Du Plessis
Victor Dubuisson
Hugo Duquaine
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Rhys Enoch
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Ricardo Gouveia
Mateusz Gradecki
Lev Grinberg
Chase Hanna
Grégory Havret
Marcus Helligkilde
Kevin Hesbois
Angel Hidalgo
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Craig Howie
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Gary Hurley
Sam Hutsby
Aguri Iwasaki
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Mikko Korhonen
Koen Kouwenaar
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Frederic Lacroix
Francesco Laporta
David Law
Joshua Lee
Niklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
James Meyer De Beco
Christopher Mivis
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Eddie Pepperell
Pierre Pineau
Garrick Porteous
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Kristoffer Reitan
Jc Ritchie
Charles Roeland
Adrien Saddier
Ricardo Santos
Maximilian Schmitt
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jason Scrivener
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
James Skeet
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Brandon Stone
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Jarno Tollenaire
Toby Tree
Kristof Ulenaers
Sami Välimäki
Yente Van Doren
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Blake Windred
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Soudal Open field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.

