2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Alker ran away with this tournament to earn his second win in 2023. He won the 54-hole tournament by four shots on 19-under 197 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was solo runner-up.

Ken Tanigawa finished alone in third place, while Brett Quigley finished in fourth place.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Ames wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details