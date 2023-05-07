2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.
Alker ran away with this tournament to earn his second win in 2023. He won the 54-hole tournament by four shots on 19-under 197 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was solo runner-up.
Ken Tanigawa finished alone in third place, while Brett Quigley finished in fourth place.
Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes
Ames wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Ames
|-19
|65
|64
|68
|197
|$300,000
|2
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-15
|67
|66
|68
|201
|$176,000
|3
|Ken Tanigawa
|-13
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$144,000
|4
|Brett Quigley
|-12
|70
|65
|69
|204
|$120,000
|T5
|Lee Janzen
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|205
|$88,000
|T5
|Steve Stricker
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|205
|$88,000
|7
|Kris Blanks
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$72,000
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$60,000
|T8
|Billy Mayfair
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|207
|$60,000
|T10
|Ernie Els
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|Y.E. Yang
|-8
|66
|68
|74
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|David McKenzie
|-8
|72
|70
|66
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|Colin Montgomerie
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|Kirk Triplett
|-8
|73
|67
|68
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|Alex Cejka
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$41,714
|T10
|Timothy O'Neal
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$41,714
|T17
|Stuart Appleby
|-7
|72
|66
|71
|209
|$29,150
|T17
|Steve Flesch
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$29,150
|T17
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|209
|$29,150
|T17
|Paul Stankowski
|-7
|70
|73
|66
|209
|$29,150
|T21
|Brian Gay
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$23,333
|T21
|Rocco Mediate
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$23,333
|T21
|Robert Karlsson
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$23,333
|T24
|Jeff Maggert
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$18,700
|T24
|Esteban Toledo
|-5
|74
|71
|66
|211
|$18,700
|T24
|David Toms
|-5
|65
|70
|76
|211
|$18,700
|T24
|Ken Duke
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$18,700
|T24
|Tom Gillis
|-5
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$18,700
|T24
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|211
|$18,700
|T30
|Joe Durant
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$14,750
|T30
|Woody Austin
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$14,750
|T30
|Jim Furyk
|-4
|73
|66
|73
|212
|$14,750
|T30
|Paul Goydos
|-4
|67
|73
|72
|212
|$14,750
|T34
|Billy Andrade
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Glen Day
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Harrison Frazar
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Robert Gamez
|-3
|74
|73
|66
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Davis Love III
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Tim Petrovic
|-3
|76
|70
|67
|213
|$11,571
|T34
|Charlie Wi
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$11,571
|T41
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|Steve Jones
|-2
|75
|70
|69
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-2
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|Shane Bertsch
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|K.J. Choi
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$8,600
|T41
|Scott Parel
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$8,600
|T48
|John Huston
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|215
|$6,400
|T48
|José María Olazábal
|-1
|74
|68
|73
|215
|$6,400
|T48
|Vijay Singh
|-1
|68
|75
|72
|215
|$6,400
|T48
|Jesús Rivas
|-1
|72
|74
|69
|215
|$6,400
|T52
|Scott Dunlap
|E
|75
|71
|70
|216
|$5,200
|T52
|Richard Green
|E
|71
|76
|69
|216
|$5,200
|T54
|Paul Broadhurst
|1
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$4,600
|T54
|Retief Goosen
|1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|$4,600
|T54
|Mario Tiziani
|1
|72
|70
|75
|217
|$4,600
|T57
|Chris DiMarco
|2
|71
|76
|71
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|David Branshaw
|2
|72
|73
|73
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|Rob Labritz
|2
|70
|70
|78
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|Scott McCarron
|2
|71
|69
|78
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|Jay Don Blake
|2
|73
|71
|74
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|Olin Browne
|2
|70
|76
|72
|218
|$3,600
|T57
|Russ Cochran
|2
|73
|76
|69
|218
|$3,600
|T64
|Brian Cooper
|3
|71
|81
|67
|219
|$2,600
|T64
|Duffy Waldorf
|3
|78
|70
|71
|219
|$2,600
|T64
|John Senden
|3
|74
|75
|70
|219
|$2,600
|T67
|Matt Gogel
|4
|68
|74
|78
|220
|$1,960
|T67
|Notah Begay III
|4
|74
|71
|75
|220
|$1,960
|T67
|Willie Wood
|4
|76
|73
|71
|220
|$1,960
|T67
|Michael Bradley
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$1,960
|T71
|Jason Bohn
|5
|69
|81
|71
|221
|$1,580
|T71
|Steve Pate
|5
|73
|79
|69
|221
|$1,580
|73
|Larry Mize
|6
|78
|71
|73
|222
|$1,400
|74
|Carlos Franco
|9
|75
|74
|76
|225
|$1,320
|75
|Gary Hallberg
|12
|82
|74
|72
|228
|$1,240
|76
|Marion Dantzler
|13
|72
|84
|73
|229
|$1,160
|77
|R.W. Eaks
|32
|85
|85
|78
|248
|$1,080