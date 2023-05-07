2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/07/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Alker ran away with this tournament to earn his second win in 2023. He won the 54-hole tournament by four shots on 19-under 197 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was solo runner-up.

Ken Tanigawa finished alone in third place, while Brett Quigley finished in fourth place.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Ames wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -19 65 64 68 197 $300,000
2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -15 67 66 68 201 $176,000
3 Ken Tanigawa -13 66 66 71 203 $144,000
4 Brett Quigley -12 70 65 69 204 $120,000
T5 Lee Janzen -11 66 71 68 205 $88,000
T5 Steve Stricker -11 70 67 68 205 $88,000
7 Kris Blanks -10 70 68 68 206 $72,000
T8 Bernhard Langer -9 67 69 71 207 $60,000
T8 Billy Mayfair -9 70 69 68 207 $60,000
T10 Ernie Els -8 68 68 72 208 $41,714
T10 Y.E. Yang -8 66 68 74 208 $41,714
T10 David McKenzie -8 72 70 66 208 $41,714
T10 Colin Montgomerie -8 70 68 70 208 $41,714
T10 Kirk Triplett -8 73 67 68 208 $41,714
T10 Alex Cejka -8 70 69 69 208 $41,714
T10 Timothy O'Neal -8 69 68 71 208 $41,714
T17 Stuart Appleby -7 72 66 71 209 $29,150
T17 Steve Flesch -7 71 70 68 209 $29,150
T17 Rod Pampling -7 66 71 72 209 $29,150
T17 Paul Stankowski -7 70 73 66 209 $29,150
T21 Brian Gay -6 72 68 70 210 $23,333
T21 Rocco Mediate -6 71 70 69 210 $23,333
T21 Robert Karlsson -6 70 68 72 210 $23,333
T24 Jeff Maggert -5 69 73 69 211 $18,700
T24 Esteban Toledo -5 74 71 66 211 $18,700
T24 David Toms -5 65 70 76 211 $18,700
T24 Ken Duke -5 69 72 70 211 $18,700
T24 Tom Gillis -5 70 73 68 211 $18,700
T24 Darren Clarke -5 72 71 68 211 $18,700
T30 Joe Durant -4 71 72 69 212 $14,750
T30 Woody Austin -4 73 69 70 212 $14,750
T30 Jim Furyk -4 73 66 73 212 $14,750
T30 Paul Goydos -4 67 73 72 212 $14,750
T34 Billy Andrade -3 72 69 72 213 $11,571
T34 Glen Day -3 73 71 69 213 $11,571
T34 Harrison Frazar -3 70 69 74 213 $11,571
T34 Robert Gamez -3 74 73 66 213 $11,571
T34 Davis Love III -3 68 73 72 213 $11,571
T34 Tim Petrovic -3 76 70 67 213 $11,571
T34 Charlie Wi -3 72 70 71 213 $11,571
T41 Thongchai Jaidee -2 69 72 73 214 $8,600
T41 Steve Jones -2 75 70 69 214 $8,600
T41 Tom Pernice Jr. -2 71 74 69 214 $8,600
T41 Shane Bertsch -2 71 69 74 214 $8,600
T41 Wes Short, Jr. -2 71 74 69 214 $8,600
T41 K.J. Choi -2 69 72 73 214 $8,600
T41 Scott Parel -2 73 70 71 214 $8,600
T48 John Huston -1 72 69 74 215 $6,400
T48 José María Olazábal -1 74 68 73 215 $6,400
T48 Vijay Singh -1 68 75 72 215 $6,400
T48 Jesús Rivas -1 72 74 69 215 $6,400
T52 Scott Dunlap E 75 71 70 216 $5,200
T52 Richard Green E 71 76 69 216 $5,200
T54 Paul Broadhurst 1 73 73 71 217 $4,600
T54 Retief Goosen 1 74 72 71 217 $4,600
T54 Mario Tiziani 1 72 70 75 217 $4,600
T57 Chris DiMarco 2 71 76 71 218 $3,600
T57 David Branshaw 2 72 73 73 218 $3,600
T57 Rob Labritz 2 70 70 78 218 $3,600
T57 Scott McCarron 2 71 69 78 218 $3,600
T57 Jay Don Blake 2 73 71 74 218 $3,600
T57 Olin Browne 2 70 76 72 218 $3,600
T57 Russ Cochran 2 73 76 69 218 $3,600
T64 Brian Cooper 3 71 81 67 219 $2,600
T64 Duffy Waldorf 3 78 70 71 219 $2,600
T64 John Senden 3 74 75 70 219 $2,600
T67 Matt Gogel 4 68 74 78 220 $1,960
T67 Notah Begay III 4 74 71 75 220 $1,960
T67 Willie Wood 4 76 73 71 220 $1,960
T67 Michael Bradley 4 73 73 74 220 $1,960
T71 Jason Bohn 5 69 81 71 221 $1,580
T71 Steve Pate 5 73 79 69 221 $1,580
73 Larry Mize 6 78 71 73 222 $1,400
74 Carlos Franco 9 75 74 76 225 $1,320
75 Gary Hallberg 12 82 74 72 228 $1,240
76 Marion Dantzler 13 72 84 73 229 $1,160
77 R.W. Eaks 32 85 85 78 248 $1,080

