2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/07/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

Meronk won the tournament, played at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue, by a shot over Romain Langasque on 13-under 271. He made a clutch par putt on the final hole to secure the win and avoid a playoff.

Julien Guerrier got off to a tough start in the final round, ultimately settling for solo third place on 10-under total, two shots ahead of Alexander Bjork.

Meronk won the €500,495.38 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

Meronk earned 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Soudal Open.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Meronk -13 68 68 66 69 271 €500,495.38
2 Romain Langasque -12 68 72 62 70 272 €323,849.96
3 Julien Guerrier -10 66 69 66 73 274 €185,477.70
4 Alexander Björk -8 69 68 71 68 276 €147,204.52
T5 Nicolai Højgaard -7 73 68 71 65 277 €105,398.44
T5 Maximilian Kieffer -7 65 74 68 70 277 €105,398.44
T5 Daniel Van Tonder -7 71 67 67 72 277 €105,398.44
8 Jorge Campillo -6 67 71 70 70 278 €73,602.26
T9 Marcus Armitage -5 70 69 69 71 279 €52,194.52
T9 Eddie Pepperell -5 69 70 68 72 279 €52,194.52
T9 Victor Perez -5 69 68 74 68 279 €52,194.52
T9 Kalle Samooja -5 68 74 66 71 279 €52,194.52
T9 Callum Shinkwin -5 70 72 69 68 279 €52,194.52
T9 Sebastian Söderberg -5 70 72 67 70 279 €52,194.52
T9 Clément Sordet -5 69 70 68 72 279 €52,194.52
T16 Aaron Cockerill -4 71 71 66 72 280 €38,214.29
T16 Ryo Hisatsune -4 71 71 68 70 280 €38,214.29
T16 Tapio Pulkkanen -4 67 70 68 75 280 €38,214.29
T16 Jordan Smith -4 68 70 72 70 280 €38,214.29
T16 Santiago Tarrio -4 68 73 69 70 280 €38,214.29
T21 Antoine Rozner -3 70 74 70 67 281 €33,709.84
T21 Sami Välimäki -3 72 70 71 68 281 €33,709.84
T23 Bryce Easton -2 72 70 68 72 282 €31,501.77
T23 Niklas Nørgaard -2 68 75 68 71 282 €31,501.77
T23 Yannik Paul -2 68 71 68 75 282 €31,501.77
T26 Matthew Baldwin -1 70 68 72 73 283 €27,527.25
T26 Wil Besseling -1 71 71 68 73 283 €27,527.25
T26 Todd Clements -1 67 73 73 70 283 €27,527.25
T26 Zander Lombard -1 71 73 72 67 283 €27,527.25
T26 Shubhankar Sharma -1 73 67 73 70 283 €27,527.25
T26 Marcel Siem -1 67 71 67 78 283 €27,527.25
T32 Dan Bradbury E 70 71 70 73 284 €21,565.46
T32 Grant Forrest E 71 71 71 71 284 €21,565.46
T32 Simon Forsström E 73 67 71 73 284 €21,565.46
T32 Matthieu Pavon E 63 70 72 79 284 €21,565.46
T32 Jc Ritchie E 73 70 72 69 284 €21,565.46
T32 Matthew Southgate E 74 69 70 71 284 €21,565.46
T32 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen E 73 68 70 73 284 €21,565.46
T32 Ashun Wu E 66 76 72 70 284 €21,565.46
T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello 1 71 67 74 73 285 €16,781.32
T40 John Catlin 1 68 75 73 69 285 €16,781.32
T40 Thorbjørn Olesen 1 70 74 68 73 285 €16,781.32
T40 Adrian Otaegui 1 68 67 76 74 285 €16,781.32
T40 David Ravetto 1 72 70 75 68 285 €16,781.32
T40 Freddy Schott 1 72 70 71 72 285 €16,781.32
T40 Justin Walters 1 69 71 71 74 285 €16,781.32
T47 Jens Dantorp 2 71 72 69 74 286 €13,248.41
T47 Alejandro Del Rey 2 76 68 68 74 286 €13,248.41
T47 Rasmus Højgaard 2 71 72 71 72 286 €13,248.41
T47 Scott Jamieson 2 70 73 72 71 286 €13,248.41
T47 Alexander Levy 2 72 70 71 73 286 €13,248.41
52 Robin Sciot Siegrist 73 71 69 74 287 €11,481.95
T53 Sean Crocker 4 71 72 72 73 288 €10,230.71
T53 Jeong Weon Ko 4 70 72 73 73 288 €10,230.71
T53 Mike Lorenzo Vera 73 70 71 74 288 €10,230.71
T53 Richie Ramsay 4 73 71 70 74 288 €10,230.71
T57 Daniel Brown 5 69 71 74 75 289 €8,537.86
T57 Pedro Figueiredo 5 73 71 72 73 289 €8,537.86
T57 Daniel Gavins 5 74 70 74 71 289 €8,537.86
T57 Jazz Janewattananond 5 71 72 72 74 289 €8,537.86
T57 Guido Migliozzi 5 69 74 74 72 289 €8,537.86
T57 Lukas Nemecz 5 71 71 75 72 289 €8,537.86
T57 Garrick Porteous 5 69 73 74 73 289 €8,537.86
T64 Angel Hidalgo 6 77 67 73 73 290 €7,213.02
T64 Aron Zemmer 6 71 71 75 73 290 €7,213.02
66 Louis De Jager 7 76 68 70 77 291 €6,771.41
T67 Ross Fisher 8 72 71 70 79 292 €6,329.79
T67 Joost Luiten 8 71 70 77 74 292 €6,329.79
69 Søren Kjeldsen 9 72 72 76 73 293 €5,888.18
70 Richard Mansell 11 71 71 76 77 295 €5,593.77
71 Renato Paratore 13 72 69 79 77 297 €4,416.14
72 Julien Brun 15 71 70 83 75 299 €4,413.14

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.