2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

Meronk won the tournament, played at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue, by a shot over Romain Langasque on 13-under 271. He made a clutch par putt on the final hole to secure the win and avoid a playoff.

Julien Guerrier got off to a tough start in the final round, ultimately settling for solo third place on 10-under total, two shots ahead of Alexander Bjork.

Meronk won the €500,495.38 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

Meronk earned 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Soudal Open.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details