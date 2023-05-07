2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
Meronk won the tournament, played at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue, by a shot over Romain Langasque on 13-under 271. He made a clutch par putt on the final hole to secure the win and avoid a playoff.
Julien Guerrier got off to a tough start in the final round, ultimately settling for solo third place on 10-under total, two shots ahead of Alexander Bjork.
Meronk won the €500,495.38 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.
DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes
Meronk earned 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Soudal Open.
2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adrian Meronk
|-13
|68
|68
|66
|69
|271
|€500,495.38
|2
|Romain Langasque
|-12
|68
|72
|62
|70
|272
|€323,849.96
|3
|Julien Guerrier
|-10
|66
|69
|66
|73
|274
|€185,477.70
|4
|Alexander Björk
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|€147,204.52
|T5
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-7
|73
|68
|71
|65
|277
|€105,398.44
|T5
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-7
|65
|74
|68
|70
|277
|€105,398.44
|T5
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-7
|71
|67
|67
|72
|277
|€105,398.44
|8
|Jorge Campillo
|-6
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|€73,602.26
|T9
|Marcus Armitage
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Eddie Pepperell
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|72
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Victor Perez
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|68
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Kalle Samooja
|-5
|68
|74
|66
|71
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Callum Shinkwin
|-5
|70
|72
|69
|68
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-5
|70
|72
|67
|70
|279
|€52,194.52
|T9
|Clément Sordet
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|72
|279
|€52,194.52
|T16
|Aaron Cockerill
|-4
|71
|71
|66
|72
|280
|€38,214.29
|T16
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-4
|71
|71
|68
|70
|280
|€38,214.29
|T16
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-4
|67
|70
|68
|75
|280
|€38,214.29
|T16
|Jordan Smith
|-4
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|€38,214.29
|T16
|Santiago Tarrio
|-4
|68
|73
|69
|70
|280
|€38,214.29
|T21
|Antoine Rozner
|-3
|70
|74
|70
|67
|281
|€33,709.84
|T21
|Sami Välimäki
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|€33,709.84
|T23
|Bryce Easton
|-2
|72
|70
|68
|72
|282
|€31,501.77
|T23
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-2
|68
|75
|68
|71
|282
|€31,501.77
|T23
|Yannik Paul
|-2
|68
|71
|68
|75
|282
|€31,501.77
|T26
|Matthew Baldwin
|-1
|70
|68
|72
|73
|283
|€27,527.25
|T26
|Wil Besseling
|-1
|71
|71
|68
|73
|283
|€27,527.25
|T26
|Todd Clements
|-1
|67
|73
|73
|70
|283
|€27,527.25
|T26
|Zander Lombard
|-1
|71
|73
|72
|67
|283
|€27,527.25
|T26
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-1
|73
|67
|73
|70
|283
|€27,527.25
|T26
|Marcel Siem
|-1
|67
|71
|67
|78
|283
|€27,527.25
|T32
|Dan Bradbury
|E
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Grant Forrest
|E
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Simon Forsström
|E
|73
|67
|71
|73
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Matthieu Pavon
|E
|63
|70
|72
|79
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Jc Ritchie
|E
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Matthew Southgate
|E
|74
|69
|70
|71
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|E
|73
|68
|70
|73
|284
|€21,565.46
|T32
|Ashun Wu
|E
|66
|76
|72
|70
|284
|€21,565.46
|T40
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1
|71
|67
|74
|73
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|John Catlin
|1
|68
|75
|73
|69
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1
|70
|74
|68
|73
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|Adrian Otaegui
|1
|68
|67
|76
|74
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|David Ravetto
|1
|72
|70
|75
|68
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|Freddy Schott
|1
|72
|70
|71
|72
|285
|€16,781.32
|T40
|Justin Walters
|1
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|€16,781.32
|T47
|Jens Dantorp
|2
|71
|72
|69
|74
|286
|€13,248.41
|T47
|Alejandro Del Rey
|2
|76
|68
|68
|74
|286
|€13,248.41
|T47
|Rasmus Højgaard
|2
|71
|72
|71
|72
|286
|€13,248.41
|T47
|Scott Jamieson
|2
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|€13,248.41
|T47
|Alexander Levy
|2
|72
|70
|71
|73
|286
|€13,248.41
|52
|Robin Sciot
|Siegrist
|73
|71
|69
|74
|287
|€11,481.95
|T53
|Sean Crocker
|4
|71
|72
|72
|73
|288
|€10,230.71
|T53
|Jeong Weon Ko
|4
|70
|72
|73
|73
|288
|€10,230.71
|T53
|Mike Lorenzo
|Vera
|73
|70
|71
|74
|288
|€10,230.71
|T53
|Richie Ramsay
|4
|73
|71
|70
|74
|288
|€10,230.71
|T57
|Daniel Brown
|5
|69
|71
|74
|75
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Pedro Figueiredo
|5
|73
|71
|72
|73
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Daniel Gavins
|5
|74
|70
|74
|71
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Jazz Janewattananond
|5
|71
|72
|72
|74
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Guido Migliozzi
|5
|69
|74
|74
|72
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Lukas Nemecz
|5
|71
|71
|75
|72
|289
|€8,537.86
|T57
|Garrick Porteous
|5
|69
|73
|74
|73
|289
|€8,537.86
|T64
|Angel Hidalgo
|6
|77
|67
|73
|73
|290
|€7,213.02
|T64
|Aron Zemmer
|6
|71
|71
|75
|73
|290
|€7,213.02
|66
|Louis De Jager
|7
|76
|68
|70
|77
|291
|€6,771.41
|T67
|Ross Fisher
|8
|72
|71
|70
|79
|292
|€6,329.79
|T67
|Joost Luiten
|8
|71
|70
|77
|74
|292
|€6,329.79
|69
|Søren Kjeldsen
|9
|72
|72
|76
|73
|293
|€5,888.18
|70
|Richard Mansell
|11
|71
|71
|76
|77
|295
|€5,593.77
|71
|Renato Paratore
|13
|72
|69
|79
|77
|297
|€4,416.14
|72
|Julien Brun
|15
|71
|70
|83
|75
|299
|€4,413.14