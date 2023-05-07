2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first appearance of the LPGA Tour in the Eastern time zone this year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a good run for the LPGA to its event celebrating its roots.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Dewi Weber and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap are the first two alternates on the list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field

PLAYER Brittany Altomare Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Chella Choi Karen Chung Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Paula Creamer Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Laura Davies Manon De Roey Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Dana Fall Maria Fassi Luna Sobron Galmes Sofia Garcia Julieta Granada Hannah Green Georgia Hall Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Yu-Sang Hou Wei-Ling Hsu Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Eun Hee Ji Linnea Johansson Moriya Jutanugarn Ariya Jutanugarn Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Cristie Kerr Megan Khang Sei Young Kim A Lim Kim In Kyung Kim Grace Kim Gina Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Jessica Korda Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Ines Laklalech Bronte Law Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Min Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Yan Liu Yu Liu Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Katie Lu (a) Polly Mack Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Alexa Pano Sung Hyun Park Annie Park Kum-Kang Park Pornanong Phatlum Valery Plata Mel Reid Riley Rennell Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Pauline Roussin So Yeon Ryu Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Sophia Schubert Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Linnea Strom Ellinor Sudow Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Kelly Tan Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Gabriella Then Atthaya Thitikul Charlotte Thomas Lexi Thompson Mariajo Uribe Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Samantha Wagner Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Amy Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field