LPGA Tour

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

05/07/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lexi Thompson
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first appearance of the LPGA Tour in the Eastern time zone this year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a good run for the LPGA to its event celebrating its roots.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Dewi Weber and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap are the first two alternates on the list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field

PLAYER
Brittany Altomare
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Chella Choi
Karen Chung
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Laura Davies
Manon De Roey
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Dana Fall
Maria Fassi
Luna Sobron Galmes
Sofia Garcia
Julieta Granada
Hannah Green
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Eun Hee Ji
Linnea Johansson
Moriya Jutanugarn
Ariya Jutanugarn
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Cristie Kerr
Megan Khang
Sei Young Kim
A Lim Kim
In Kyung Kim
Grace Kim
Gina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Jin Young Ko
Nelly Korda
Jessica Korda
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Ines Laklalech
Bronte Law
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Andrea Lee
Alison Lee
Min Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Katie Lu (a)
Polly Mack
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Alexa Pano
Sung Hyun Park
Annie Park
Kum-Kang Park
Pornanong Phatlum
Valery Plata
Mel Reid
Riley Rennell
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Pauline Roussin
So Yeon Ryu
Hae Ran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Sophia Schubert
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Linnea Strom
Ellinor Sudow
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Gabriella Then
Atthaya Thitikul
Charlotte Thomas
Lexi Thompson
Mariajo Uribe
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Samantha Wagner
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
2 Lydia Ko
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Lilia Vu
5 Atthaya Thitikul
6 Minjee Lee
7 Lexi Thompson
8 Brooke Henderson
10 Georgia Hall
11 Celine Boutier
13 Xiyu Lin
14 Hannah Green
15 Nasa Hataoka
20 Ashleigh Buhai
21 Ruoning Yin
22 Allisen Corpuz
24 Jennifer Kupcho
25 Hye Jin Choi
28 Megan Khang
29 Jessica Korda
31 Madelene Sagstrom
32 Ally Ewing
33 Sei Young Kim
34 Andrea Lee
35 Yuka Saso
36 Anna Nordqvist
41 Gaby Lopez
42 A Lim Kim
43 Carlota Ciganda
44 Hae Ran Ryu
45 Cheyenne Knight
47 Eun-Hee Ji
48 Angel Yin
49 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

