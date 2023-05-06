Which states in the United States have never hosted a PGA Tour event?
05/06/2023
The PGA Tour travels around the country most weeks of the year, going from tournament to tournament, venue to venue and state to state.

Sometimes the Tour schedule keeps the schedule within a single state for weeks at a time, including during the Florida Swing and for several consecutive weeks in California.

But the PGA Tour geographic footprint is largely situated in the southeast and southwest portions of the United States. In recent years, the PGA Tour has largely left the Pacific northwest (which didn't get many tournaments anyhow), the Midwest and the northeast corridor. However, even states in those parts of the country occasionally see a PGA Tour event -- either as a one-off or because the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a major championship played in one of those states.

In 2023, though, there are nine states in the United States which have never hosted a PGA Tour event:

  • Alaska
  • Maine
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Wyoming

How many states have hosted a PGA Tour event?

In total, 41 states in the United States have hosted a PGA Tour event, with the most recent new state being Delaware when it hosted the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club. Some states, like Idaho, Nebraska and Arkansas have hosted just a single PGA Tour-sanctioned event, and they may not have been an official event toward PGA Tour money lists.

Even though some states have never hosted a PGA Tour event, they've hosted an event on a tour under the PGA Tour umbrella. For example, South Dakota has hosted the PGA Tour Champions for several years now.

And every state has hosted a USGA major championship, with Alaska becoming the final state to host such a championship in 2022 when Anchorage Golf Course hosted the US Senior Women's Amateur.

