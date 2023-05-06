Each year, the PGA Tour puts on anywhere from 45 to 48 official events. These tournaments span different parts of the United States, with official annual stops also in Japan, Canada, Scotland, Bermuda, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, which has two events.

However, the PGA Tour's United States schedule is largely focused on just a handful of states in the country.

Which state hosts the most PGA Tour events each year?

California is the state that hosts the most PGA Tour events each year, as of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule. In 2023, California will host six PGA Tour events (The Genesis Invitational, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Farmers Insurance Open, The American Express, Barracuda Championship, Fortinet Championship).

Florida and Texas are tied for hosting the second-most PGA Tour events each year. In 2023, Florida will host four PGA Tour events (The Players, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Valspar Championship, The Honda Classic).

Texas also has four events: WGC Dell Technologies Match Play (which ends after 2023), Cadence Bank Houston Open, Charles Schwab Challenge, AT&T Byron Nelson.

Georgia hosts three events: The Masters, Tour Championship and the RSM Classic.

Several states host two PGA Tour events: Hawaii, South Carolina (at least in 2023) and North Carolina.

These seven states alone account for 23 events on the PGA Tour schedule, showing how concentrated the PGA Tour is in particular geographies in the country. All told, 17 states host annual PGA Tour events on the current schedule.