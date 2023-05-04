2023 Wells Fargo Championship live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock, Paramount Plus

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C, in the 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 Wells Fargo Championship live streaming

With 2023 Wells Fargo Championship live streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at Quail Hollow.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win Wells Fargo Championship.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with three hours of coverage during the first two days. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

CBS has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 6 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus, which requires a subscription.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 7