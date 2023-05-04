2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship marks the 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Charlotte.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-6 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. on CBS.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers exclusive streams of coverage and starts before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online through Peacock, GolfChannel.com, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV times and schedule.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern