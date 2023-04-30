2023 Korea Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Korea Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Pablo Larrazabal INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 30: Pablo Larrazabal of Spain kisses the trophy after winning the tournament on Day Four of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on April 30, 2023 in South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
The 2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

Larrazabal won the tournament, played in difficult scoring conditions throughout the week, by two shots over Marcus Helligkilde on 12-under 276.

Jorge Campillo, Scott Jamieson, Sanghyun Park and Joost Luiten finished in a tie for third place, each finishing on 9-under total.

Larrazabal won the €308,791.74 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Korea Championship recap notes

Larrazabal earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Pablo Larrazábal -12 68 70 71 67 276 €308,791.74
2 Marcus Helligkilde -10 70 72 68 68 278 €199,806.42
T3 Jorge Campillo -9 69 72 73 65 279 €86,461.69
T3 Scott Jamieson -9 73 65 71 70 279 €86,461.69
T3 Joost Luiten -9 73 66 75 65 279 €86,461.69
T3 Sanghyun Park -9 67 69 73 70 279 €86,461.69
T7 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -8 72 65 75 68 280 €46,863.69
T7 Robert Macintyre -8 69 70 69 72 280 €46,863.69
T7 Clément Sordet -8 73 69 70 68 280 €46,863.69
T10 Kyungnam Kang -7 71 68 72 70 281 €32,559.36
T10 Jeong Weon Ko -7 72 70 72 67 281 €32,559.36
T10 Junghwan Lee -7 71 70 72 68 281 €32,559.36
T10 Andy Sullivan -7 67 75 71 68 281 €32,559.36
T14 Sangmoon Bae -6 69 73 70 70 282 €24,625.49
T14 Alexander Björk -6 68 73 75 66 282 €24,625.49
T14 Daniel Gavins -6 74 70 71 67 282 €24,625.49
T14 Gavin Green -6 72 71 72 67 282 €24,625.49
T14 Jaeho Kim -6 71 73 70 68 282 €24,625.49
T14 Guido Migliozzi -6 74 70 75 63 282 €24,625.49
T14 Jeunghun Wang -6 70 73 72 67 282 €24,625.49
T21 Aaron Cockerill -5 72 68 71 72 283 €18,345.86
T21 Junggon Hwang -5 70 69 72 72 283 €18,345.86
T21 Galam Jeon -5 71 71 71 70 283 €18,345.86
T21 Hanmil Jung -5 69 73 75 66 283 €18,345.86
T21 Bio Kim -5 69 70 74 70 283 €18,345.86
T21 Marcus Kinhult -5 73 69 75 66 283 €18,345.86
T21 Romain Langasque -5 73 69 74 67 283 €18,345.86
T21 Adrian Meronk -5 72 68 70 73 283 €18,345.86
T21 David Micheluzzi -5 69 70 76 68 283 €18,345.86
T21 Antoine Rozner -5 63 74 75 71 283 €18,345.86
T21 Oliver Wilson -5 73 70 71 69 283 €18,345.86
T32 Daniel Brown -4 71 73 75 65 284 €13,744.26
T32 Mingyu Cho -4 71 70 70 73 284 €13,744.26
T32 Søren Kjeldsen -4 76 68 71 69 284 €13,744.26
T32 Alexander Levy -4 73 71 71 69 284 €13,744.26
T32 Taehoon Ok -4 69 69 75 71 284 €13,744.26
T32 Jordan Smith -4 74 68 72 70 284 €13,744.26
T38 Mikko Korhonen -3 77 67 70 71 285 €11,443.46
T38 Joshua Lee -3 76 68 73 68 285 €11,443.46
T38 Yannik Paul -3 68 68 76 73 285 €11,443.46
T38 Marcel Schneider -3 71 69 71 74 285 €11,443.46
T38 Yonggu Shin -3 72 66 73 74 285 €11,443.46
T43 Grant Forrest -2 70 68 79 69 286 €9,445.39
T43 Chase Hanna -2 71 69 77 69 286 €9,445.39
T43 Hyungjoon Lee -2 68 75 71 72 286 €9,445.39
T43 Richard Mansell -2 74 68 68 76 286 €9,445.39
T43 Eunshin Park -2 71 72 70 73 286 €9,445.39
T43 Fabrizio Zanotti -2 72 70 71 73 286 €9,445.39
T49 Jinjae Byun -1 71 68 77 71 287 €7,810.61
T49 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -1 70 68 79 70 287 €7,810.61
T49 Jiho Yang -1 69 70 75 73 287 €7,810.61
T52 Yongjun Bae E 72 72 72 72 288 €6,253.68
T52 Heemin Chang E 73 69 75 71 288 €6,253.68
T52 Julien Guerrier E 72 71 73 72 288 €6,253.68
T52 Hanbyeol Kim E 73 71 74 70 288 €6,253.68
T52 James Morrison E 75 69 76 68 288 €6,253.68
T52 Matthieu Pavon E 72 72 74 70 288 €6,253.68
T52 Shubhankar Sharma E 71 70 78 69 288 €6,253.68
T59 Tapio Pulkkanen 1 69 70 75 75 289 €5,358.44
T59 Ashun Wu 1 73 71 70 75 289 €5,358.44
T61 Deon Germishuys 2 69 72 75 74 290 €4,813.52
T61 Jeong Woo Ham 74 69 78 69 290 €4,813.52
T61 Inhoi Hur 2 74 69 73 74 290 €4,813.52
T61 Jazz Janewattananond 2 70 73 75 72 290 €4,813.52
T65 Sungkug Park 3 72 71 74 74 291 €4,268.59
T65 Justin Walters 3 73 69 77 72 291 €4,268.59
T67 Nicolas Colsaerts 4 69 72 77 74 292 €3,905.31
T67 Wenyi Ding (a) 4 72 69 77 74 292 €0
T67 Richie Ramsay 4 72 72 78 70 292 €3,905.31
70 Santiago Tarrio 5 71 71 78 73 293 €3,632.84
T71 Marcus Armitage 13 74 70 82 75 301 €3,087.91
T71 Haotong Li 13 78 66 79 78 301 €3,087.91

