2023 Korea Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Larrazabal won the tournament, played in difficult scoring conditions throughout the week, by two shots over Marcus Helligkilde on 12-under 276.
Jorge Campillo, Scott Jamieson, Sanghyun Park and Joost Luiten finished in a tie for third place, each finishing on 9-under total.
Larrazabal won the €308,791.74 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Korea Championship recap notes
Larrazabal earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open.
2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-12
|68
|70
|71
|67
|276
|€308,791.74
|2
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-10
|70
|72
|68
|68
|278
|€199,806.42
|T3
|Jorge Campillo
|-9
|69
|72
|73
|65
|279
|€86,461.69
|T3
|Scott Jamieson
|-9
|73
|65
|71
|70
|279
|€86,461.69
|T3
|Joost Luiten
|-9
|73
|66
|75
|65
|279
|€86,461.69
|T3
|Sanghyun Park
|-9
|67
|69
|73
|70
|279
|€86,461.69
|T7
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-8
|72
|65
|75
|68
|280
|€46,863.69
|T7
|Robert Macintyre
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|€46,863.69
|T7
|Clément Sordet
|-8
|73
|69
|70
|68
|280
|€46,863.69
|T10
|Kyungnam Kang
|-7
|71
|68
|72
|70
|281
|€32,559.36
|T10
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-7
|72
|70
|72
|67
|281
|€32,559.36
|T10
|Junghwan Lee
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|€32,559.36
|T10
|Andy Sullivan
|-7
|67
|75
|71
|68
|281
|€32,559.36
|T14
|Sangmoon Bae
|-6
|69
|73
|70
|70
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Alexander Björk
|-6
|68
|73
|75
|66
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Daniel Gavins
|-6
|74
|70
|71
|67
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Gavin Green
|-6
|72
|71
|72
|67
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Jaeho Kim
|-6
|71
|73
|70
|68
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Guido Migliozzi
|-6
|74
|70
|75
|63
|282
|€24,625.49
|T14
|Jeunghun Wang
|-6
|70
|73
|72
|67
|282
|€24,625.49
|T21
|Aaron Cockerill
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|72
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Junggon Hwang
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|72
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Galam Jeon
|-5
|71
|71
|71
|70
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Hanmil Jung
|-5
|69
|73
|75
|66
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Bio Kim
|-5
|69
|70
|74
|70
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Marcus Kinhult
|-5
|73
|69
|75
|66
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|73
|69
|74
|67
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Adrian Meronk
|-5
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|David Micheluzzi
|-5
|69
|70
|76
|68
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Antoine Rozner
|-5
|63
|74
|75
|71
|283
|€18,345.86
|T21
|Oliver Wilson
|-5
|73
|70
|71
|69
|283
|€18,345.86
|T32
|Daniel Brown
|-4
|71
|73
|75
|65
|284
|€13,744.26
|T32
|Mingyu Cho
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|€13,744.26
|T32
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-4
|76
|68
|71
|69
|284
|€13,744.26
|T32
|Alexander Levy
|-4
|73
|71
|71
|69
|284
|€13,744.26
|T32
|Taehoon Ok
|-4
|69
|69
|75
|71
|284
|€13,744.26
|T32
|Jordan Smith
|-4
|74
|68
|72
|70
|284
|€13,744.26
|T38
|Mikko Korhonen
|-3
|77
|67
|70
|71
|285
|€11,443.46
|T38
|Joshua Lee
|-3
|76
|68
|73
|68
|285
|€11,443.46
|T38
|Yannik Paul
|-3
|68
|68
|76
|73
|285
|€11,443.46
|T38
|Marcel Schneider
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|74
|285
|€11,443.46
|T38
|Yonggu Shin
|-3
|72
|66
|73
|74
|285
|€11,443.46
|T43
|Grant Forrest
|-2
|70
|68
|79
|69
|286
|€9,445.39
|T43
|Chase Hanna
|-2
|71
|69
|77
|69
|286
|€9,445.39
|T43
|Hyungjoon Lee
|-2
|68
|75
|71
|72
|286
|€9,445.39
|T43
|Richard Mansell
|-2
|74
|68
|68
|76
|286
|€9,445.39
|T43
|Eunshin Park
|-2
|71
|72
|70
|73
|286
|€9,445.39
|T43
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-2
|72
|70
|71
|73
|286
|€9,445.39
|T49
|Jinjae Byun
|-1
|71
|68
|77
|71
|287
|€7,810.61
|T49
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-1
|70
|68
|79
|70
|287
|€7,810.61
|T49
|Jiho Yang
|-1
|69
|70
|75
|73
|287
|€7,810.61
|T52
|Yongjun Bae
|E
|72
|72
|72
|72
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|Heemin Chang
|E
|73
|69
|75
|71
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|Julien Guerrier
|E
|72
|71
|73
|72
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|Hanbyeol Kim
|E
|73
|71
|74
|70
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|James Morrison
|E
|75
|69
|76
|68
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|Matthieu Pavon
|E
|72
|72
|74
|70
|288
|€6,253.68
|T52
|Shubhankar Sharma
|E
|71
|70
|78
|69
|288
|€6,253.68
|T59
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|1
|69
|70
|75
|75
|289
|€5,358.44
|T59
|Ashun Wu
|1
|73
|71
|70
|75
|289
|€5,358.44
|T61
|Deon Germishuys
|2
|69
|72
|75
|74
|290
|€4,813.52
|T61
|Jeong
|Woo Ham
|74
|69
|78
|69
|290
|€4,813.52
|T61
|Inhoi Hur
|2
|74
|69
|73
|74
|290
|€4,813.52
|T61
|Jazz Janewattananond
|2
|70
|73
|75
|72
|290
|€4,813.52
|T65
|Sungkug Park
|3
|72
|71
|74
|74
|291
|€4,268.59
|T65
|Justin Walters
|3
|73
|69
|77
|72
|291
|€4,268.59
|T67
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|4
|69
|72
|77
|74
|292
|€3,905.31
|T67
|Wenyi Ding (a)
|4
|72
|69
|77
|74
|292
|€0
|T67
|Richie Ramsay
|4
|72
|72
|78
|70
|292
|€3,905.31
|70
|Santiago Tarrio
|5
|71
|71
|78
|73
|293
|€3,632.84
|T71
|Marcus Armitage
|13
|74
|70
|82
|75
|301
|€3,087.91
|T71
|Haotong Li
|13
|78
|66
|79
|78
|301
|€3,087.91