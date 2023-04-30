2023 Korea Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

Larrazabal won the tournament, played in difficult scoring conditions throughout the week, by two shots over Marcus Helligkilde on 12-under 276.

Jorge Campillo, Scott Jamieson, Sanghyun Park and Joost Luiten finished in a tie for third place, each finishing on 9-under total.

Larrazabal won the €308,791.74 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Korea Championship recap notes

Larrazabal earned 17 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

2023 Korea Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

