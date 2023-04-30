2023 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alker ran away with this tournament to earn his first win in 2023. He won the 54-hole tournament by four shots on 15-under 201 to beat Steve Stricker, who was solo runner-up.

Colin Montgomerie and David Toms finished tied for third place, three shots behind Stricker.

Alker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,700,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Alker wins the eighth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

2023 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details