Champions Tour

2023 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steven Alker PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 13: Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) NZH 15Nov22 - Steven Alker celebrates with the Charles Schwab Cup. Photo / Getty Images
The 2023 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alker ran away with this tournament to earn his first win in 2023. He won the 54-hole tournament by four shots on 15-under 201 to beat Steve Stricker, who was solo runner-up.

Colin Montgomerie and David Toms finished tied for third place, three shots behind Stricker.

Alker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,700,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Alker wins the eighth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

2023 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -15 66 69 66 201 $405,000
2 Steve Stricker -11 68 72 65 205 $237,600
T3 Colin Montgomerie -8 66 74 68 208 $178,200
T3 David Toms -8 67 71 70 208 $178,200
5 Matt Gogel -7 67 71 71 209 $129,600
T6 Ernie Els -6 68 70 72 210 $102,600
T6 Bob Estes -6 70 73 67 210 $102,600
8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -5 70 70 71 211 $86,400
T9 Ken Tanigawa -4 69 71 72 212 $70,200
T9 Stephen Ames -4 69 72 71 212 $70,200
T9 Ken Duke -4 71 74 67 212 $70,200
T12 Scott Dunlap -3 73 73 67 213 $56,700
T12 Justin Leonard -3 66 75 72 213 $56,700
T14 Jason Bohn -2 71 72 71 214 $45,900
T14 Steve Flesch -2 73 73 68 214 $45,900
T14 Jerry Kelly -2 71 72 71 214 $45,900
T14 Paul Stankowski -2 71 74 69 214 $45,900
T14 Marco Dawson -2 69 72 73 214 $45,900
T19 Billy Andrade -1 70 71 74 215 $34,627
T19 Glen Day -1 70 71 74 215 $34,627
T19 Paul Broadhurst -1 69 73 73 215 $34,627
T19 Wes Short, Jr. -1 68 77 70 215 $34,627
T23 Y.E. Yang E 72 78 66 216 $27,054
T23 Paul Goydos E 69 76 71 216 $27,054
T23 Bernhard Langer E 71 76 69 216 $27,054
T23 Olin Browne E 71 73 72 216 $27,054
T23 Darren Clarke E 71 76 69 216 $27,054
T28 Fred Funk 1 71 75 71 217 $22,950
T28 Mike Weir 1 69 75 73 217 $22,950
T30 Stuart Appleby 2 70 75 73 218 $20,340
T30 Brett Quigley 2 69 75 74 218 $20,340
T30 Vijay Singh 2 74 70 74 218 $20,340
T33 Retief Goosen 3 72 77 70 219 $16,650
T33 Padraig Harrington 3 71 74 74 219 $16,650
T33 John Huston 3 70 77 72 219 $16,650
T33 Kirk Triplett 3 70 77 72 219 $16,650
T33 Richard Green 3 70 75 74 219 $16,650
T33 Scott Parel 3 70 75 74 219 $16,650
T39 Chris DiMarco 4 69 76 75 220 $13,770
T39 David Duval 4 75 73 72 220 $13,770
T39 Jim Furyk 4 72 75 73 220 $13,770
T42 Joe Durant 5 73 71 77 221 $11,340
T42 Brian Gay 5 74 75 72 221 $11,340
T42 Jeff Maggert 5 70 79 72 221 $11,340
T42 Dicky Pride 5 71 76 74 221 $11,340
T42 Esteban Toledo 5 72 79 70 221 $11,340
T42 Scott Verplank 5 73 78 70 221 $11,340
T48 Tim Herron 6 73 74 75 222 $8,640
T48 Thongchai Jaidee 6 70 76 76 222 $8,640
T48 Rod Pampling 6 73 75 74 222 $8,640
T48 K.J. Choi 6 72 80 70 222 $8,640
T52 Mark Hensby 7 74 76 73 223 $6,840
T52 Lee Janzen 7 75 77 71 223 $6,840
T52 Paul McGinley 7 73 77 73 223 $6,840
T55 Harrison Frazar 8 71 79 74 224 $5,940
T55 Stephen Dodd 8 72 80 72 224 $5,940
T55 Shane Bertsch 8 74 75 75 224 $5,940
T58 Rob Labritz 9 73 76 76 225 $4,860
T58 Cameron Beckman 9 70 77 78 225 $4,860
T58 Scott McCarron 9 73 72 80 225 $4,860
T58 Duffy Waldorf 9 73 77 75 225 $4,860
T58 Robert Karlsson 9 74 77 74 225 $4,860
T63 Woody Austin 10 73 76 77 226 $3,375
T63 Tom Lehman 10 75 78 73 226 $3,375
T63 Notah Begay III 10 72 84 70 226 $3,375
T63 José María Olazábal 10 70 79 77 226 $3,375
T63 Jeff Sluman 10 73 78 75 226 $3,375
T63 John Senden 10 75 76 75 226 $3,375
T69 Tom Pernice Jr. 11 73 77 77 227 $2,457
T69 Alex Cejka 11 70 83 74 227 $2,457
T71 Billy Mayfair 12 76 75 77 228 $2,052
T71 Larry Mize 12 75 77 76 228 $2,052
T71 Tim Petrovic 12 73 79 76 228 $2,052
74 John Daly 13 72 78 79 229 $1,782

