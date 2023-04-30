2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour moving back to continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field

PLAYER Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Thomas Bjørn Pietro Bovari Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Emanuele Canonica John Catlin Filippo Celli Ma Chengyao Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill George Coetzee Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Gregorio De Leo Alejandro Del Rey Enrico Di Nitto Luke Donald Hennie Du Plessis Victor Dubuisson Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Marco Florioli Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Lorenzo Gagli Stephen Gallacher Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Deon Germishuys Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Grégory Havret Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Sam Horsfield Oliver Hundebøll Gary Hurley Sam Hutsby Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Mikko Korhonen Gudmundur Kristjansson Jacques Kruyswijk Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Thriston Lawrence Joshua Lee Alexander Levy Haotong Li Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Stefano Mazzoli Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Niklas Nørgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Tapio Pulkkanen Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Andrea Romano Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Kalle Samooja Andrea Saracino Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Jacopo Vecchi Fossa Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.