2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field: Players, rankings

European Tour

04/30/2023
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour moving back to continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Pietro Bovari
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Emanuele Canonica
John Catlin
Filippo Celli
Ma Chengyao
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
George Coetzee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Gregorio De Leo
Alejandro Del Rey
Enrico Di Nitto
Luke Donald
Hennie Du Plessis
Victor Dubuisson
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Marco Florioli
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Lorenzo Gagli
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Grégory Havret
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Sam Horsfield
Oliver Hundebøll
Gary Hurley
Sam Hutsby
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Mikko Korhonen
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Thriston Lawrence
Joshua Lee
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Stefano Mazzoli
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Andrea Romano
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Andrea Saracino
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti
Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.

