Where is The Club at Carlton Woods and the 2023 The Chevron Championship located?

The Club at Carlton Woods is home to the 2023 The Chevron Championship and the Jack Nicklaus design is now home to an LPGA major to make it one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world. It's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Houston-area course is the new home to the LPGA's first major of the year.

Not only is The Club at Carlton Woods an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the LPGA Tour and its The Chevron Championship.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the LPGA Tour leads fans to wonder where The Club at Carlton Woods is located.

Where is The Club at Carlton Woods located?

The Club at Carlton Woods is located in a town called The Woodlands, Texas. A lot of fans think The Club at Carlton Woods is in the city of Houston proper, but it's in the nearby town -- at least as far as addresses go. To give a better idea of its location relative to Houston, The Club at Carlton Woods is north northwest of Houston, which sits as the biggest city in Texas.

The Club at Carlton Woods is in the west portion of the Houston suburb.

Neighboring towns to The Woodlands include Rayford, Klein and Tomball.

Which airports are near The Club at Carlton Woods?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to The Club at Carlton Woods is Houston, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to The Club at Carlton Woods.

What other famous golf courses are near The Club at Carlton Woods?

The Club at Carlton Woods is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. The Club at Carlton Woods is not far from the Golf Club of Houston, which once hosted the Houston Open on the PGA Tour.