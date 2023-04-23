2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Herbert, who earned the DP World Tour win at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan.

Herbert won the tournament in a playoff against Canadian Aaron Cockerill after both players finished the 72-hole regulation event on 15-under 265.

In the playoff, both players made par 4s on the 18th hole in the opening playoff hole. On the second time of playing, though, Herbert converted a short-ish birdie putt for the win.

Calum Hill finished in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Herbert won the €310,208.52 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship Japan recap notes

Herbert earned 19.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Herbert earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Korea Championship.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

