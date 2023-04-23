2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lucas Herbert
The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Herbert, who earned the DP World Tour win at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan.

Herbert won the tournament in a playoff against Canadian Aaron Cockerill after both players finished the 72-hole regulation event on 15-under 265.

In the playoff, both players made par 4s on the 18th hole in the opening playoff hole. On the second time of playing, though, Herbert converted a short-ish birdie putt for the win.

Calum Hill finished in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Herbert won the €310,208.52 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship Japan recap notes

Herbert earned 19.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Herbert earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Korea Championship.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lucas Herbert -15 67 63 68 67 265 €310,208.52
P2 Aaron Cockerill -15 64 69 64 68 265 €200,723.16
3 Calum Hill -14 67 67 67 65 266 €114,959.63
T4 Grant Forrest -13 68 62 69 68 267 €84,303.73
T4 Hiroshi Iwata -13 68 66 68 65 267 €84,303.73
T6 Robert Macintyre -11 66 72 67 64 269 €54,742.68
T6 Yannik Paul -11 67 70 67 65 269 €54,742.68
T6 Jordan Smith -11 66 66 69 68 269 €54,742.68
T9 Jorge Campillo -10 66 72 65 67 270 €36,981.72
T9 Deon Germishuys -10 64 68 70 68 270 €36,981.72
T9 Jazz Janewattananond -10 67 63 70 70 270 €36,981.72
T12 Takumi Kanaya -9 66 66 67 72 271 €30,382.19
T12 Keita Nakajima -9 65 69 72 65 271 €30,382.19
T14 Yosuke Asaji -8 65 70 69 68 272 €27,371.34
T14 Marcus Helligkilde -8 67 68 69 68 272 €27,371.34
T16 Alexander Björk -7 64 72 68 69 273 €22,887.65
T16 Rasmus Højgaard -7 66 67 70 70 273 €22,887.65
T16 Yuki Inamori -7 66 67 73 67 273 €22,887.65
T16 Daijiro Izumida -7 67 69 67 70 273 €22,887.65
T16 Maximilian Kieffer -7 66 65 70 72 273 €22,887.65
T16 Jacques Kruyswijk -7 65 70 70 68 273 €22,887.65
T16 David Law -7 66 68 64 75 273 €22,887.65
T23 Wil Besseling -6 66 67 72 69 274 €18,156.32
T23 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 67 66 67 74 274 €18,156.32
T23 Daniel Hillier -6 65 69 69 71 274 €18,156.32
T23 Rikuya Hoshino -6 66 67 66 75 274 €18,156.32
T23 Yuto Katsuragawa -6 67 70 69 68 274 €18,156.32
T23 Guido Migliozzi -6 69 68 64 73 274 €18,156.32
T23 Ryutaro Nagano -6 65 70 69 70 274 €18,156.32
T23 Marcel Siem -6 66 68 71 69 274 €18,156.32
T31 Ryo Ishikawa -5 69 67 71 68 275 €14,871.76
T31 Haotong Li -5 70 63 69 73 275 €14,871.76
T31 Richard Mansell -5 70 65 68 72 275 €14,871.76
T31 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -5 67 67 68 73 275 €14,871.76
T35 Oliver Hundebøll -4 68 66 68 74 276 €11,696.69
T35 Tomoyo Ikemura -4 68 65 73 70 276 €11,696.69
T35 Scott Jamieson -4 66 69 71 70 276 €11,696.69
T35 Alexander Knappe -4 69 64 71 72 276 €11,696.69
T35 Jinichiro Kozuma -4 67 67 72 70 276 €11,696.69
T35 Lukas Nemecz -4 70 67 67 72 276 €11,696.69
T35 Matthieu Pavon -4 69 69 69 69 276 €11,696.69
T35 Antoine Rozner -4 67 71 69 69 276 €11,696.69
T35 Matthew Southgate -4 68 69 70 69 276 €11,696.69
T35 Yuta Uetake -4 68 69 70 69 276 €11,696.69
T45 Mikumu Horikawa -3 68 69 70 70 277 €8,758.83
T45 Terumichi Kakazu -3 66 67 71 73 277 €8,758.83
T45 Romain Langasque -3 68 69 68 72 277 €8,758.83
T45 Niklas Nørgaard -3 71 63 69 74 277 €8,758.83
T45 Taiga Semikawa -3 66 70 70 71 277 €8,758.83
T45 Jeunghun Wang -3 71 67 67 72 277 €8,758.83
T51 Todd Baek -2 69 64 73 72 278 €6,788.09
T51 Angel Hidalgo -2 69 68 65 76 278 €6,788.09
T51 Joost Luiten -2 66 71 72 69 278 €6,788.09
T51 Marcel Schneider -2 65 72 71 70 278 €6,788.09
T51 Hideto Tanihara -2 68 68 68 74 278 €6,788.09
T56 Alexander Levy -1 71 66 74 68 279 €5,839.22
T56 Koumei Oda -1 66 70 72 71 279 €5,839.22
T56 Andy Sullivan -1 63 70 69 77 279 €5,839.22
T59 Jbe Kruger E 67 71 72 70 280 €5,383.03
T59 Tomoyasu Sugiyama E 71 66 69 74 280 €5,383.03
T61 John Parry 1 70 68 71 72 281 €4,926.84
T61 Sebastian Söderberg 1 65 68 75 73 281 €4,926.84
T61 Ashun Wu 1 69 69 71 72 281 €4,926.84
T64 Louis De Jager 2 71 67 70 74 282 €4,288.18
T64 Marcus Kinhult 2 68 70 68 76 282 €4,288.18
T64 Søren Kjeldsen 2 67 71 72 72 282 €4,288.18
T64 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 2 68 69 70 75 282 €4,288.18
T68 Ernie Els 3 70 66 71 76 283 €3,740.75
T68 Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 67 67 74 75 283 €3,740.75
T70 Brad Kennedy 6 65 72 71 78 286 €3,102.08
T70 David Ravetto 6 66 67 77 76 286 €3,102.08
72 Tomoharu Otsuki 7 67 70 75 75 287 €2,734.13

