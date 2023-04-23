2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mark Hensby, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Hensby prevailed in a playoff with Charlie Wi in the professional event after both players finished the 54-hole tournament on 12-under 201. In a lengthy playoff, the players made par on the first three playoff holes before coming back to the par-5 18th in the fourth playoff hole. Hensby made a par, while Wi made a double-bogey 7 to end the tournament.

Alex Cejka finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Hensby won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Tony Romo won the separate, concurrent celebrity event, by holding off Mardy Fish.

Invited Celebrity Classic recap notes

Hensby wins the seventh PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Hensby -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details