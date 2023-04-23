2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/23/2023
The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mark Hensby, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Hensby prevailed in a playoff with Charlie Wi in the professional event after both players finished the 54-hole tournament on 12-under 201. In a lengthy playoff, the players made par on the first three playoff holes before coming back to the par-5 18th in the fourth playoff hole. Hensby made a par, while Wi made a double-bogey 7 to end the tournament.

Alex Cejka finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Hensby won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Tony Romo won the separate, concurrent celebrity event, by holding off Mardy Fish.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Invited Celebrity Classic recap notes

Hensby wins the seventh PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Hensby -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Mark Hensby -12 66 65 70 201 $300,000
2 Charlie Wi -12 69 64 68 201 $176,000
3 Alex Cejka -11 66 64 72 202 $144,000
T4 Richard Green -10 70 68 65 203 $108,000
T4 Jerry Kelly -10 69 67 67 203 $108,000
T6 David Branshaw -8 68 67 70 205 $76,000
T6 Dicky Pride -8 68 67 70 205 $76,000
T8 Matt Gogel -7 75 63 68 206 $60,000
T8 Wes Short, Jr. -7 68 68 70 206 $60,000
10 Justin Leonard -6 70 70 67 207 $52,000
T11 Paul Broadhurst -5 74 68 66 208 $37,750
T11 Arjun Atwal -5 70 68 70 208 $37,750
T11 Steven Alker -5 69 69 70 208 $37,750
T11 Steve Jones -5 71 72 65 208 $37,750
T11 Retief Goosen -5 67 70 71 208 $37,750
T11 Rob Labritz -5 66 71 71 208 $37,750
T11 Cameron Beckman -5 72 64 72 208 $37,750
T11 Stuart Appleby -5 68 68 72 208 $37,750
T19 Rod Pampling -4 68 72 69 209 $23,657
T19 Mario Tiziani -4 71 69 69 209 $23,657
T19 Scott Parel -4 68 71 70 209 $23,657
T19 Billy Mayfair -4 68 71 70 209 $23,657
T19 Kent Jones -4 72 67 70 209 $23,657
T19 Ken Duke -4 68 69 72 209 $23,657
T19 Scott McCarron -4 71 65 73 209 $23,657
T26 Scott Dunlap -3 69 72 69 210 $16,629
T26 Brian Gay -3 71 70 69 210 $16,629
T26 Darren Clarke -3 70 68 72 210 $16,629
T26 Ken Tanigawa -3 68 70 72 210 $16,629
T26 Rocco Mediate -3 70 67 73 210 $16,629
T26 Tom Pernice Jr. -3 68 69 73 210 $16,629
T26 Kirk Triplett -3 67 70 73 210 $16,629
T33 Timothy O'Neal -2 74 66 71 211 $12,086
T33 Steve Flesch -2 71 70 70 211 $12,086
T33 Harrison Frazar -2 68 71 72 211 $12,086
T33 Billy Andrade -2 71 69 71 211 $12,086
T33 Duffy Waldorf -2 71 72 68 211 $12,086
T33 Notah Begay III -2 74 70 67 211 $12,086
T33 Chris DiMarco -2 70 66 75 211 $12,086
T40 Kenny Perry -1 73 67 72 212 $8,800
T40 David McKenzie -1 68 73 71 212 $8,800
T40 David Toms -1 67 72 73 212 $8,800
T40 Jeff Sluman -1 74 68 70 212 $8,800
T40 Lee Janzen -1 73 69 70 212 $8,800
T40 Bob Estes -1 68 70 74 212 $8,800
T40 Y.E. Yang -1 68 70 74 212 $8,800
T40 Woody Austin -1 75 70 67 212 $8,800
T48 Scott Verplank E 72 68 73 213 $6,400
T48 K.J. Choi E 69 72 72 213 $6,400
T48 Harry Rudolph E 72 69 72 213 $6,400
T48 Gene Sauers E 74 73 66 213 $6,400
T52 Shane Bertsch 1 73 68 73 214 $4,525
T52 Brian Cooper 1 71 70 73 214 $4,525
T52 Corey Pavin 1 71 71 72 214 $4,525
T52 Fred Funk 1 70 72 72 214 $4,525
T52 Marco Dawson 1 72 71 71 214 $4,525
T52 Glen Day 1 72 72 70 214 $4,525
T52 Tim Herron 1 71 74 69 214 $4,525
T52 Tom Gillis 1 75 70 69 214 $4,525
T60 Paul Stankowski 2 74 66 75 215 $3,200
T60 Steve Pate 2 71 71 73 215 $3,200
T60 Tim Petrovic 2 78 67 70 215 $3,200
T60 Brett Quigley 2 77 68 70 215 $3,200
T60 Rich Beem 2 74 72 69 215 $3,200
T65 John Huston 3 74 69 73 216 $2,140
T65 Joel Edwards 3 72 71 73 216 $2,140
T65 Jeff Maggert 3 71 73 72 216 $2,140
T65 Olin Browne 3 72 72 72 216 $2,140
T65 Jason Schultz 3 73 71 72 216 $2,140
T65 John Senden 3 72 73 71 216 $2,140
71 David Frost 4 67 73 77 217 $1,640
72 Vijay Singh 5 73 70 75 218 $1,520
T73 Colin Montgomerie 6 73 72 74 219 $1,360
T73 Dean Wilson 6 73 76 70 219 $1,360
75 Carlos Franco 8 75 75 71 221 $1,240
76 Russ Cochran 9 73 76 73 222 $1,160
77 Esteban Toledo 10 79 71 73 223 $1,080

