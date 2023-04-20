2023 The Chevron Championship live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2023 The Chevron Championship is the seventh event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of The Chevron Championship action.

You can watch the 2023 The Chevron Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 20 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. NBC Sports has weekend afternoon coverage, and Peacock has an exclusive hour before Golf Channel and NBC broadcast TV coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 The Chevron Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Peacock live streaming: 2-3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-4 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 23