2023 The Chevron Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 The Chevron Championship is the seventh event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, hosting The Chevron Championship.

The Chevron Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from Texas.

There will be four days of golf, with 132 players starting out and playing four rounds, with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days, with live coverage each day. NBC has live coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 The Chevron Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 The Chevron Championship TV times and schedule.

2023 The Chevron Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern