Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

04/16/2023
Golf News Net
Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth won as a father for the second time at the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Verret and Spieth met in high school, then went separate ways as Spieth went to the University of Texas, leading them to a national championship as a member of the golf team before turning pro in 2012. Verret graduated with a degree in business and now works in the game of golf, working with The First Tee in Texas.

The couple welcomed their first child in fall of 2021.

See pictures of Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret.

