2023 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earns the PGA Tour win at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Both Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick finished regulation tied on 17-under 267, forcing a playoff that began on the par-4 18th hole.
In the playoff, the players exchanged pars on the first two playoff holes, with Spieth having near misses on both of his birdie putts. However, on the third playoff hole, back on No. 18, Fitzpatrick hit his second shot with a 9-iron to inside two feet for a surefire birdie. Spieth, needing a birdie to match, could not make the 45-footer.
Patrick Cantlay made birdie on the final hole to break into solo third place, a shot better than Xander Schauffele, who will team up with Cantlay next week in New Orleans to defend the Zurich Classic title.
Fitzpatrick won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
RBC Heritage recap notes
Fitzpatrick earned 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Fitzpatrick also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.
A total of 73 (of 143) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-17
|66
|70
|63
|68
|267
|$3,600,000
|P2
|Jordan Spieth
|-17
|68
|67
|66
|66
|267
|$2,180,000
|3
|Patrick Cantlay
|-16
|69
|65
|66
|68
|268
|$1,380,000
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|-15
|67
|66
|70
|66
|269
|$980,000
|T5
|Sahith Theegala
|-14
|70
|68
|67
|65
|270
|$772,500
|T5
|Hayden Buckley
|-14
|69
|68
|66
|67
|270
|$772,500
|T7
|Brian Harman
|-13
|65
|70
|69
|67
|271
|$607,500
|T7
|Sungjae Im
|-13
|66
|72
|66
|67
|271
|$607,500
|T7
|Emiliano Grillo
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|68
|271
|$607,500
|T7
|Cam Davis
|-13
|70
|67
|66
|68
|271
|$607,500
|T11
|Scottie Scheffler
|-12
|68
|65
|69
|70
|272
|$445,000
|T11
|Chez Reavie
|-12
|72
|66
|65
|69
|272
|$445,000
|T11
|Mark Hubbard
|-12
|68
|66
|68
|70
|272
|$445,000
|T11
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|68
|67
|67
|70
|272
|$445,000
|T15
|Sam Burns
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|65
|273
|$335,000
|T15
|Jon Rahm
|-11
|72
|64
|69
|68
|273
|$335,000
|T15
|Rickie Fowler
|-11
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$335,000
|T15
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|71
|273
|$335,000
|T19
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-10
|71
|68
|71
|64
|274
|$237,000
|T19
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-10
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|$237,000
|T19
|Carson Young
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$237,000
|T19
|Patrick Rodgers
|-10
|68
|71
|66
|69
|274
|$237,000
|T19
|Russell Henley
|-10
|72
|66
|66
|70
|274
|$237,000
|T19
|Matt Kuchar
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|71
|274
|$237,000
|T25
|Justin Thomas
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|66
|275
|$160,500
|T25
|Denny McCarthy
|-9
|71
|66
|69
|69
|275
|$160,500
|T25
|Justin Rose
|-9
|66
|67
|72
|70
|275
|$160,500
|T25
|Jimmy Walker
|-9
|65
|65
|72
|73
|275
|$160,500
|T29
|Wyndham Clark
|-8
|67
|73
|66
|70
|276
|$140,000
|T29
|Michael Thompson
|-8
|71
|68
|67
|70
|276
|$140,000
|T31
|Beau Hossler
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Adam Schenk
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|68
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Tony Finau
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Nate Lashley
|-7
|69
|67
|71
|70
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Ben Griffin
|-7
|70
|65
|71
|71
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Gary Woodland
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Collin Morikawa
|-7
|72
|68
|66
|71
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Adam Scott
|-7
|69
|68
|68
|72
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Corey Conners
|-7
|70
|68
|67
|72
|277
|$107,400
|T31
|Patton Kizzire
|-7
|70
|65
|69
|73
|277
|$107,400
|T41
|James Hahn
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|68
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|Ben Martin
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|K.H. Lee
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|Adam Svensson
|-6
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|Nick Taylor
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|Chris Kirk
|-6
|69
|69
|68
|72
|278
|$71,000
|T41
|Lee Hodges
|-6
|70
|67
|68
|73
|278
|$71,000
|T48
|Garrick Higgo
|-5
|73
|66
|73
|67
|279
|$53,400
|T48
|Aaron Rai
|-5
|63
|71
|71
|74
|279
|$53,400
|T48
|Keegan Bradley
|-5
|73
|67
|64
|75
|279
|$53,400
|T51
|Kevin Streelman
|-4
|70
|69
|74
|67
|280
|$49,133
|T51
|Cameron Young
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|71
|280
|$49,133
|T51
|Brendon Todd
|-4
|70
|67
|68
|75
|280
|$49,133
|T54
|Zach Johnson
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|71
|281
|$47,200
|T54
|Doug Ghim
|-3
|68
|68
|73
|72
|281
|$47,200
|T56
|Danny Willett
|-2
|70
|68
|74
|70
|282
|$46,200
|T56
|Ernie Els
|-2
|68
|70
|71
|73
|282
|$46,200
|T56
|Scott Stallings
|-2
|66
|72
|68
|76
|282
|$46,200
|T59
|Matthew NeSmith
|-1
|71
|69
|74
|69
|283
|$44,800
|T59
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|64
|70
|78
|71
|283
|$44,800
|T59
|Andrew Putnam
|-1
|67
|72
|70
|74
|283
|$44,800
|T59
|Adam Long
|-1
|68
|72
|68
|75
|283
|$44,800
|T63
|Harris English
|E
|70
|70
|74
|70
|284
|$43,200
|T63
|Max McGreevy
|E
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$43,200
|T63
|Lucas Herbert
|E
|72
|67
|71
|74
|284
|$43,200
|T63
|Davis Thompson
|E
|72
|65
|72
|75
|284
|$43,200
|T67
|Luke Donald
|1
|70
|70
|76
|69
|285
|$41,600
|T67
|Jim Herman
|1
|69
|71
|73
|72
|285
|$41,600
|T67
|Shane Lowry
|1
|70
|69
|74
|72
|285
|$41,600
|T67
|Austin Smotherman
|1
|69
|70
|73
|73
|285
|$41,600
|71
|Justin Lower
|4
|70
|70
|76
|72
|288
|$40,600
|72
|Kramer Hickok
|5
|68
|71
|75
|75
|289
|$40,200
|73
|Justin Suh
|8
|73
|67
|74
|78
|292
|$39,800