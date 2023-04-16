2023 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/16/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Matt Fitzpatrick
The 2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earns the PGA Tour win at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Both Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick finished regulation tied on 17-under 267, forcing a playoff that began on the par-4 18th hole.

In the playoff, the players exchanged pars on the first two playoff holes, with Spieth having near misses on both of his birdie putts. However, on the third playoff hole, back on No. 18, Fitzpatrick hit his second shot with a 9-iron to inside two feet for a surefire birdie. Spieth, needing a birdie to match, could not make the 45-footer.

Patrick Cantlay made birdie on the final hole to break into solo third place, a shot better than Xander Schauffele, who will team up with Cantlay next week in New Orleans to defend the Zurich Classic title.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Fitzpatrick also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 143) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Fitzpatrick -17 66 70 63 68 267 $3,600,000
P2 Jordan Spieth -17 68 67 66 66 267 $2,180,000
3 Patrick Cantlay -16 69 65 66 68 268 $1,380,000
4 Xander Schauffele -15 67 66 70 66 269 $980,000
T5 Sahith Theegala -14 70 68 67 65 270 $772,500
T5 Hayden Buckley -14 69 68 66 67 270 $772,500
T7 Brian Harman -13 65 70 69 67 271 $607,500
T7 Sungjae Im -13 66 72 66 67 271 $607,500
T7 Emiliano Grillo -13 68 67 68 68 271 $607,500
T7 Cam Davis -13 70 67 66 68 271 $607,500
T11 Scottie Scheffler -12 68 65 69 70 272 $445,000
T11 Chez Reavie -12 72 66 65 69 272 $445,000
T11 Mark Hubbard -12 68 66 68 70 272 $445,000
T11 Taylor Moore -12 68 67 67 70 272 $445,000
T15 Sam Burns -11 69 70 69 65 273 $335,000
T15 Jon Rahm -11 72 64 69 68 273 $335,000
T15 Rickie Fowler -11 67 68 68 70 273 $335,000
T15 Tommy Fleetwood -11 69 65 68 71 273 $335,000
T19 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 71 68 71 64 274 $237,000
T19 Tyrrell Hatton -10 68 70 70 66 274 $237,000
T19 Carson Young -10 68 68 69 69 274 $237,000
T19 Patrick Rodgers -10 68 71 66 69 274 $237,000
T19 Russell Henley -10 72 66 66 70 274 $237,000
T19 Matt Kuchar -10 68 67 68 71 274 $237,000
T25 Justin Thomas -9 69 68 72 66 275 $160,500
T25 Denny McCarthy -9 71 66 69 69 275 $160,500
T25 Justin Rose -9 66 67 72 70 275 $160,500
T25 Jimmy Walker -9 65 65 72 73 275 $160,500
T29 Wyndham Clark -8 67 73 66 70 276 $140,000
T29 Michael Thompson -8 71 68 67 70 276 $140,000
T31 Beau Hossler -7 69 68 72 68 277 $107,400
T31 Adam Schenk -7 71 69 69 68 277 $107,400
T31 Tony Finau -7 70 68 70 69 277 $107,400
T31 Nate Lashley -7 69 67 71 70 277 $107,400
T31 Ben Griffin -7 70 65 71 71 277 $107,400
T31 Gary Woodland -7 69 68 70 70 277 $107,400
T31 Collin Morikawa -7 72 68 66 71 277 $107,400
T31 Adam Scott -7 69 68 68 72 277 $107,400
T31 Corey Conners -7 70 68 67 72 277 $107,400
T31 Patton Kizzire -7 70 65 69 73 277 $107,400
T41 James Hahn -6 70 69 71 68 278 $71,000
T41 Ben Martin -6 71 68 70 69 278 $71,000
T41 K.H. Lee -6 71 69 69 69 278 $71,000
T41 Adam Svensson -6 71 67 70 70 278 $71,000
T41 Nick Taylor -6 70 70 67 71 278 $71,000
T41 Chris Kirk -6 69 69 68 72 278 $71,000
T41 Lee Hodges -6 70 67 68 73 278 $71,000
T48 Garrick Higgo -5 73 66 73 67 279 $53,400
T48 Aaron Rai -5 63 71 71 74 279 $53,400
T48 Keegan Bradley -5 73 67 64 75 279 $53,400
T51 Kevin Streelman -4 70 69 74 67 280 $49,133
T51 Cameron Young -4 71 68 70 71 280 $49,133
T51 Brendon Todd -4 70 67 68 75 280 $49,133
T54 Zach Johnson -3 66 71 73 71 281 $47,200
T54 Doug Ghim -3 68 68 73 72 281 $47,200
T56 Danny Willett -2 70 68 74 70 282 $46,200
T56 Ernie Els -2 68 70 71 73 282 $46,200
T56 Scott Stallings -2 66 72 68 76 282 $46,200
T59 Matthew NeSmith -1 71 69 74 69 283 $44,800
T59 Viktor Hovland -1 64 70 78 71 283 $44,800
T59 Andrew Putnam -1 67 72 70 74 283 $44,800
T59 Adam Long -1 68 72 68 75 283 $44,800
T63 Harris English E 70 70 74 70 284 $43,200
T63 Max McGreevy E 70 70 72 72 284 $43,200
T63 Lucas Herbert E 72 67 71 74 284 $43,200
T63 Davis Thompson E 72 65 72 75 284 $43,200
T67 Luke Donald 1 70 70 76 69 285 $41,600
T67 Jim Herman 1 69 71 73 72 285 $41,600
T67 Shane Lowry 1 70 69 74 72 285 $41,600
T67 Austin Smotherman 1 69 70 73 73 285 $41,600
71 Justin Lower 4 70 70 76 72 288 $40,600
72 Kramer Hickok 5 68 71 75 75 289 $40,200
73 Justin Suh 8 73 67 74 78 292 $39,800

