2023 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earns the PGA Tour win at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Both Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick finished regulation tied on 17-under 267, forcing a playoff that began on the par-4 18th hole.

In the playoff, the players exchanged pars on the first two playoff holes, with Spieth having near misses on both of his birdie putts. However, on the third playoff hole, back on No. 18, Fitzpatrick hit his second shot with a 9-iron to inside two feet for a surefire birdie. Spieth, needing a birdie to match, could not make the 45-footer.

Patrick Cantlay made birdie on the final hole to break into solo third place, a shot better than Xander Schauffele, who will team up with Cantlay next week in New Orleans to defend the Zurich Classic title.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Fitzpatrick also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 143) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

