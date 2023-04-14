Shot Scope’s ProL2 laser rangefinder offers great features at $150 price point

Shot Scope does more than make a great shot-tracking and performance-analysis platform. They also make some of the best distance-measuring devices on the market, loaded with features at an excellent price point.

The company's new Pro L2 laser rangefinder offers a tremendous value at $150.

The Pro L2 comes with raid-fire technology, allowing for quick shooting and re-shooting of targets. When a target is hit, the Pro L2's target-lock vibration sends a short pulse to confirm accuracy for the golfer.

The unit features Advanced Slope Technology, which adjusts the measurement giving golfers accurate compensated distances on uneven terrain. It can be disabled for tournament play, as well, so the device can be conforming in competition.

There's also a strong, built-in magnet so you can mount the Pro L2 on a golf cart or push cart.

A Precision Clear Lens that displays bright and accurate distances in either yards or meters through the optical lens, offering 6-times magnification and a 700-yard target range accurate to within 1 yard. An anti-slip rubber grip keeps the device in your hand and steady in all conditions and comes with a waterproof carry case.

The Shot Scope Pro L2 comes in two models and is available now.