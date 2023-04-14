You've seen the par-4 18th and its candy-stripe lighthouse on TV, when the PGA Tour holds the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. You want to give it a shot yourself and see if you can tame it as well the rest of one of Pete Dye's most-recognized gems.

What most people don't know is that there are the Pete Dye course at Harbour Town Golf Links is a co-design with Jack Nicklaus. The course opened in 1969 and is known for its tight driving areas and small putting surfaces, as well as all the Pete Dye touches.

If you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, Harbour Town Golf Links should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Harbour Town Golf Links?

In 2023, the rack rate for Harbour Town Golf Links is $195 in the shoulder season and $370 in peak season, which is the bulk of the year, including just around the RBC Heritage and the fall. The green fee includes cart and range balls.

The green fee can change dynamically, however, based on time of year and demand to play the course that day. You're typically paying top dollar for a facility that sees a lot of play given the price point.

Your best bet if you're planning to travel from outside the Hilton Head area to play Harbour Town Golf Links, is to buy a package.

Harbour Town Golf Links is part of Sea Pines Resort and offers stay-and-play packages, and the pricing ranges depending on group size and which courses you'd like to play.