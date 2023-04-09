When is the last time Phil Mickelson won a major championship?

Phil Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour wins in his career. He has a career trajectory like Arnold Palmer, because of how frequently he won and how many major titles he has.

Now, though, Mickelson is at a crossroads in his career as a LIV Golf player, leaving the PGA Tour.

The last time Phil Mickelson won a PGA Tour event was the 2021 PGA Championship. He became the oldest major champion in golf history at Kiawah Island, outlasting Brooks Koepka for his sixth major title.

Phil Mickelson's last win on any tour was on the PGA Tour Champions, when he won for the fourth time at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November 2021.

In 2022, Phil Mickelson moved to LIV Golf, where he is yet to win in 11 tournaments on that circuit.

The 2023 Masters Tournament marks Mickelson's first start in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since leaving for LIV Golf in June 2022. He was suspended by the PGA Tour before then, however, after comments he made regarding the Saudis and what turned out to be LIV Golf were made public.