Tiger Woods career missed cuts and withdrawals

Tiger Woods has rarely missed the cut in his pro career, and he has even more rarely withdrawn from a golf tournament. However, as he has aged, the number of Tiger Woods missed cuts and withdrawals has accelerated.

In the first 322 starts of Woods' pro career, he withdrew four times, including back-to-back years at The Players Championship. In the 50 starts beginning with the 2014 Honda Classic, Woods has withdrawn seven times, citing lower back spasms four times.

In those same 50 starts, Woods has missed the cut 13 times, missing the cut only nine times in his pro career from 1997-2013.

Tiger Woods career missed cuts

1997 Bell Canadian Open, 70-76--146 (+6)

2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship, 69-72--141 (+1)

2005 Funai Classic, 68-73--141 (-3)

2006 U.S. Open, 76-76--152 (+12)

2009 Open Championship, 71-74--145 (+5)

2010 Quail Hollow Championship, 74-79--153 (+9)

2011 PGA Championship, 77-73--150 (+10)

2012 Wells Fargo Championship, 71-73--144 (E)

2012 Greenbrier Classic, 71-69--140 (E)

2014 Quicken Loans National, 74-75--149 (+7)

2014 PGA Championship, 74-74--148 (+6)

2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 73-82--155 (+13)

2015 U.S. Open, 80-76--156 (+16)

2015 Open Championship, 76-75--151 (+7)

2015 PGA Championship, 75-73--148 (+4)

2017 Farmers Insurance Open, 76-72--148 (+4)

2018 Genesis Open, 72-76--148 (+6)

2018 US Open, 78-72--150 (+10)

2019 PGA Championship, 72-73--145 (+5)

2019 Open Championship, 78-70--148 (+6)

2020 US Open, 73-77--150 (+10)

2022 Open Championship, 78-75--153 (+9)

Tiger Woods career withdraws